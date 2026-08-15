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Townhouses for sale in Hausjarvi, Finland

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Oitti, Finland
Townhouse
Oitti, Finland
$148,839
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Hikia, Finland
Townhouse
Hikia, Finland
$61,558
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Hausjarvi, Finland

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