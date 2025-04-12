Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hausjarvi, Finland

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Oitti, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oitti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
$70,858
3 bedroom house in Riihimäki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Riihimäki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
$196,178
Properties features in Hausjarvi, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
