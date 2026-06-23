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Townhouses for sale in Haukipudas, Finland

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Townhouse in Martinniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Martinniemi, Finland
For sale: a renovated and cozy one-bedroom apartment in the quiet Martinniemi area of Haukip…
$69,572
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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