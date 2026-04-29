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Offices for Sale in Hamina, Finland

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Office 54 m² in Hietakyla, Finland
Office 54 m²
Hietakyla, Finland
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$14,153
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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