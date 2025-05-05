Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Hamina, Finland

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Karenkulma, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Karenkulma, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
$115,999
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
