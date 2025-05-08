Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of industrial premises in Espoo, Finland

2 properties total found
Manufacture 182 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 182 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 182 m²
Floor -1/7
Office facilities near Leppävaara station: Upseerin Avec is located in a visible area next t…
Price on request
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 1 909 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 1 909 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 909 m²
Floor 2/7
Office facilities near Leppävaara station: Upseerin Avec is located in a visible area next t…
Price on request
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
