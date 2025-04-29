Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dragsfjard, Finland

1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Kimitoon, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Kimitoon, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$172,061
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
