Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Central Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Central Finland, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Laukaa, Finland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 381 m²
Floor 1/3
Escape to the Finnish Wilderness – Lakeside Living at Its Finest Welcome to pure Finnish se…
$568,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Finland, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go