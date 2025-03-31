Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Askola
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Askola, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Plot of land in Yloejaervi, Finland
Plot of land
Yloejaervi, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$322,727
Plot of land in Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Building Plot in Meltaus!This unique property is located near the Ounasjoki River, offering …
$21,666
Plot of land in Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$262,287
Plot of land in Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Now for sale, a stunning 7000 m² plot in the peaceful Juotaskoski area, just a stone's throw…
$28,165
Plot of land in Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$33,611
Plot of land in Ranua, Finland
Plot of land
Ranua, Finland
Looking for the perfect spot for your dream home or vacation cottage?Now for sale: a stunnin…
$53,081
Plot of land in Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$149,884
Plot of land in Tuusula, Finland
Plot of land
Tuusula, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$74,475
Plot of land in Kaarina, Finland
Plot of land
Kaarina, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$56,873
Plot of land in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Plot of land
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$89,499
Plot of land in Hyoekaennummi, Finland
Plot of land
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$60,920
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
This plot is located in a planned area near the center of Levi, along the planned road under…
$96,412
