Lakefront Cottages for sale in Alavus, Finland

1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Niinimaa, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Niinimaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,035
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
