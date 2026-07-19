Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Viljandi County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Viljandi County, Estonia

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Viljandi vald, Estonia
House
Viljandi vald, Estonia
$295,787
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viljandi County, Estonia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go