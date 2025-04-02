Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Saare maakond, Estonia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Guaranteed CashFlow, Lease Agreement til 3.01.2028 in Tallinn, Estonia
Guaranteed CashFlow, Lease Agreement til 3.01.2028
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 8
Unique and Energy-Efficient Business Space in the Heart of Rocca al Mare – The Ideal Investm…
$862,403
Restaurant 9 306 m² in Viljandi vald, Estonia
Restaurant 9 306 m²
Viljandi vald, Estonia
Rooms 12
Area 9 306 m²
Price on request
Commercial property 143 m² in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Commercial property 143 m²
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Area 143 m²
Commercial space in the new residential and commercial complex Kadrioru Plaza in Tallinn wit…
Price on request
Сommercial property with terrace in Admirali Maja! in Tallinn, Estonia
Сommercial property with terrace in Admirali Maja!
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 11
For sale: a commercial property with a dual-aspect layout, offering excellent opportunities …
Price on request
Commercial property 62 m² in Tallinn, Estonia
Commercial property 62 m²
Tallinn, Estonia
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
Premises for sale on the 0th floor with a separate entrance from the street.The house was re…
$96,277
Hotel for Sale – Unique Investment opportunity in Sillamaee linn, Estonia
Hotel for Sale – Unique Investment opportunity
Sillamaee linn, Estonia
Area 1 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Your Opportunity to Acquire the Established and Renowned Hotel "Krunk" – the Only One of Its…
$1,34M
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Area 2 000 m²
New multifunctional business complex in Tallinn with a yield of 7% per annum. Stockoffis is…
Price on request
