Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Ida-Viru County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ida-Viru County, Estonia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Narva Joesuu linn, Estonia
4 bedroom house
Narva Joesuu linn, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Floor 1/3
A stunning house just 180 meters from the sandy beach of Narva-Jõesuu is now for sale. The i…
$460,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ida-Viru County, Estonia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go