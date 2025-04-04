Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Ida-Viru maakond
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Ida-Viru maakond, Estonia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel for Sale – Unique Investment opportunity in Sillamaee linn, Estonia
Hotel for Sale – Unique Investment opportunity
Sillamaee linn, Estonia
Area 1 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Your Opportunity to Acquire the Established and Renowned Hotel "Krunk" – the Only One of Its…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ingrad Kinnisvara
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes