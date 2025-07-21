Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Harju County
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Harju County, Estonia

сommercial property
6
2 properties total found
Guaranteed CashFlow, Lease Agreement til 3.01.2028 in Tallinn, Estonia
Guaranteed CashFlow, Lease Agreement til 3.01.2028
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 8
Unique and Energy-Efficient Business Space in the Heart of Rocca al Mare – The Ideal Investm…
$862,403
Сommercial property with terrace in Admirali Maja! in Tallinn, Estonia
Сommercial property with terrace in Admirali Maja!
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 11
For sale: a commercial property with a dual-aspect layout, offering excellent opportunities …
$928,367
