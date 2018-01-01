Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok na etape stroitelstva v Antalii

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 63 to 124 m2. Distance to the sea 1.3 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Por qué esta propiedad؟
Tiene una vista directa de la costa dorada del mar de Mármara de oro, dentro de una de las zonas europeas más prestigiosas de Estambul.
El área del proyecto es una de las áreas más importantes de desarrollo inmobiliario; Es el destino de aquellos que buscan una inversión con un buen rendimiento.
Es un proyecto único con sus instalaciones sociales, además de los diversos tipos de apartamentos para todos los gustos.
Hay una red vital de transporte, tierra y mar, que une el complejo con todas las áreas de la ciudad de los dos continentes.
Los títulos de propiedad están listos para la entrega, de acuerdo con las condiciones para obtener la ciudadanía turca.
-Stay Suit Residence; ¡Una vida pacífica en la naturaleza! Estamos orgullosos de ofrecerle esto en Proyecto de construcción en una de las áreas más atractivas de Alanya. Este proyecto se encuentra en una colina en el área de Kargicak, a solo 1800 metros de la playa. Stay Suit residencia ofrece paz en la naturaleza. El complejo rodeado de naturaleza, fantástico jardín y le permite disfrutar de la vista al mar Mediterráneo. Características generales de la residencia Stay Suit La residencia Stay Suit consta de 175 apartamentos en 4 plantas. El complejo ofrece todo para su comodidad y relax, como piscina infinita, pérgola, jacuzzi, seguridad las 24 horas y wifi gratuito. Después de nadar en la piscina, disfruta de la vista al mar en su balcón. ApartamentosEl complejo se presenta apartamentos de varios diseños, como apartamentos tipo estudio, de una habitación y de 2 habitaciones. Los apartamentos tipo estudio comienzan en 32m², un baño y una terraza. Apartamento de un dormitorio de 45 M2 a 84M2 con sala de estar y cocina abierta, un dormitorio, un baño, y una terraza Apartamentos de 2 dormitorios con una superficie de 42m² a 79 m2 con 2 dormitorios, una terraza y un baño. ¿Por qué comprar Stay Suit Residence? Precios muy atractivos -Hasta 6 meses de entrega - Posibilidad de alquiler a largo y corto plazo Ubicación en Alanya La ubicación de la residencia Stay Suit es increíble. El complejo está ubicado a solo 1800 metros de la playa, muy bien ubicado en la pequeña colina, por lo que tiene una vista fantástica del mar y la naturaleza, a 25 km del aeropuerto internacional de Gazipasa-Alanya, A 130 km del aeropuerto de Antalya. Kargıcak ha conocido hoteles de lujo de 5 estrellas y una zona de villas, a solo 14 km de Alanya centrum y se tarda unos 20 minutos en coche. RentingStay Suite Residence tiene una gran oportunidad para alquilar, ya que hay instalaciones completas para turistas. Basic Apartment Alanya real estate puede ayudarlo a alquilar su propiedad a corto y largo plazo
Stay Property offers you new apartments and villas in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 126 square meters. Distance to the sea 1800 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views. If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views. A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!