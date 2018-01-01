  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe

Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe

Avanos, Turquía
de
€138,750
;
12
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 5.6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the district is its convenience: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Detalles de la propiedad
Año de construcción
Año de construcción
2025
Localización de la nueva construcción
Avanos, Turquía

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Proekt v perspektivnom rayone Okurdzhalar
Avanos, Turquía
de
€115,000
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turquía
de
€178,200
Complejo residencial Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turquía
de
€135,000
Complejo residencial ZhK so vsemi udobstvami na etape stroitelstva v rayone Iskele
Avanos, Turquía
de
€126,583
Complejo residencial DEL MARA
Alanya, Turquía
de
€149,000
Está viendo
Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe
Avanos, Turquía
de
€138,750
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Volver a Dejar una solicitud Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Luxurious residential complex just 100 meters from the beach
Barrio residencial Luxurious residential complex just 100 meters from the beach
Okurcalar, Turquía
de
€100,000
Nos complace informarle sobre el inicio de la construcción de un complejo residencial de lujo, cuya construcción comienza en septiembre de 2022. El complejo estará ubicado en Okucialar, Alanya, a solo 100 metros de la playa de arena en una parcela de 2460 m ². Desde las ventanas de los apartamentos habrá una hermosa vista del mar, las montañas y la piscina. 1 + 1 - 47 m2 y 53 m2 ( 34 apartamentos ) 2 + 1 - 120 m2 ( 14 suites ) WiFiElevator estacionamiento al aire librePiscina abiertaSeguridadSaunaFitnessGenerador eléctrico Fecha de inicio de construcción — 02  
Complejo residencial New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turquía
de
€771,636
Agencia: TRANIO
Ofrecemos amplios apartamentos con balcones y vistas a la ciudad. La residencia cuenta con seguridad las 24 horas, un área verde ajardinada, un estacionamiento, un parque infantil. Finalización - febrero de 2023. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana El establecimiento se encuentra cerca de paradas de autobús, centros comerciales, una escuela y un jardín de infantes, a 10 minutos a pie del mar. Kadiköy es una de las zonas más antiguas, situada en la parte asiática de Estambul. Aquí es menos bullicioso y lleno de gente en comparación con los otros distritos turísticos. Pero esto no quiere decir que haya falta de vistas en el área. En Kadiköy encontrará numerosas tiendas y galerías, acogedores cafés y lujosos restaurantes, parques y paseos, hermosos edificios históricos y lugares de interés.
Complejo residencial Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Complejo residencial Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Alanya, Turquía
de
€150,000
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Gazipas. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. El área de apartamentos es de 48 a 170 metros cuadrados. Distancia al mar 2000 metros. Gazipasha es una ciudad en el sur de Turquía, ubicada frente a la costa del mar Mediterráneo, junto a Alanya. La aparición del aeropuerto internacional en 2011 dio una nueva ronda de desarrollo, tanto de la ciudad como del mercado inmobiliario. Gazipasha tiene 50 km de costa arenosa, está la famosa playa de Selinus de 2.5 km de largo, hermosas costas rocosas donde se puede nadar rodeado de árboles coníferos. A pesar de la larga y ancha playa con un mar suave, hay pocos hoteles en Gazipasha. La agricultura está desarrollada. La población de la ciudad es de aproximadamente 50 mil personas. Hay de por vida: grandes supermercados, mercados, tiendas, boutiques, cadenas de restaurantes, para niños — jardines de infancia, escuelas, colegios, universidades. Los bienes raíces en Gazipasha son adecuados para aquellos que desean mudarse a una ciudad turca con el mar, con la posibilidad de encontrar trabajo, abrir un negocio y educar a los niños. Además, es una gran inversión y una opción conveniente para un complejo vacacional. 
Realting.com
Ir