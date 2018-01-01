Proekt ultra-lyuks klassa na pervoy beregovoy linii na Severnom Kipre

Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta) - the city of Esentepe. The residential complex presents apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 78 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Stay Property Agency ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Mahmutlar. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.El área del apartamento es de 50 a 110 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 650 metros. La primera área a considerar al comprar nuevas viviendas en Alanya es Mahmutlar. Es en Mahmutlar donde se combinan una gran selección y precios razonables. Bueno, la ventaja más importante es la infraestructura completa de la región, que le permite vivir aquí constantemente. El área es compacta y conveniente, consta de 3 calles principales paralelas al mar, es fácil de navegar aquí. A lo largo del mar y dentro del área hay un carril bici. El transporte municipal pasa regularmente desde Mahmutlar hasta el centro a lo largo del paseo marítimo, puede tomar los autobuses № 1 y № 2 hasta la fortaleza, la playa de Cleopatra. Muchos servicios de alquiler de coches. Además de una gran cantidad de restaurantes, tiendas, supermercados, dos mercados agrícolas, Mahmutlar, el gran centro comercial Mahmutlar, el centro cultural, el complejo deportivo MahmutlarSpor y otro proyecto pronto operarán en Mahmutlar, incluyendo una cancha de baloncesto, cancha de tenis, vestuarios y zonas sociales.
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – distrito de Tuzla. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. La superficie del apartamento es de 100 a 350 m2. Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, una cuna de la historia con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. Se están construyendo proyectos inmobiliarios en la moderna Estambul, que sorprenden con su alcance y nivel de confort. Aquí se están construyendo complejos con arquitectura original, y recientemente los conceptos de resort están ganando popularidad, donde hay piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, áreas de recreación, SPA. Esta propiedad es adecuada para obtener la ciudadanía turca. Para aclarar los detalles, escríbanos un chat, solicite una llamada o deje una solicitud. ¡Estaremos encantados de ayudarte!
The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 165 m2.The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and the famous Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, the beaches are wide sandy and pebble with a comfortable beach and beautiful surroundings.