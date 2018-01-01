Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii blizko k moryu - rayon Kargydzhak

Stay Property le ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Kargicak. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. La superficie del apartamento es de 50 a 88 m2. Distancia al mar 217 metros. Nuevos apartamentos en Kargicak – bosques de coníferas con vistas al mar. Si necesita silencio y tranquilidad, entonces está en Kargicak, es aquí donde hay una combinación única de bosques, montañas y excelentes vistas al mar. Una nueva fuente residencial predomina en el área, porque Kargyjak está construida de manera bastante activa con nuevos complejos residenciales de varias categorías de precios. Infraestructura de área: dos supermercados de la red Migros, también A 101, otras tiendas, estaciones de servicio, una farmacia, cajeros automáticos, paradas de transporte público, escuelas, un parque con zonas de barbacoa en el paseo marítimo, camping y restaurante Perle, restaurantes de diversas cocinas a la orilla del mar y en toda la zona, pizza, comida rápida turca con entrega. Los viernes se celebra un bazar de granja y un bazar a 1 km de su plaza — los martes en el vecino Mahmutlar. Hay transporte a lo largo del paseo marítimo, hay servicios de taxi y alquiler de coches. Al comprar nuevos apartamentos en Kargyjak, usted « mata con un disparo, dos pájaros de un tiro »: una inversión y un gran lugar para vivir o relajarse.
We bring to your attention duplexes in the residential complex under construction in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the project: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 110 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious!
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – distrito de Beikoz. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. La superficie del apartamento es de 171 a 276 m2. Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, una cuna de la historia con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. Se están construyendo proyectos inmobiliarios en la moderna Estambul, que sorprenden con su alcance y nivel de confort. Aquí se están construyendo complejos con arquitectura original, y recientemente los conceptos de resort están ganando popularidad, donde hay piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, áreas de recreación, spa.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Konyaalti - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 171 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 m. Konyalty is a rapidly developing area of Antalya. It consists of 39 microdistricts, 5 of which are close to the coast. Free access to the beach, gentle entry into the sea, sun loungers at every turn and stalls with pleasant prices - all this attracts tourists. Small pebbles pleasantly burns the feet, and the diversity of leisure does not stop growing. In front of the inhabitants of Konyalta there are many opportunities for spending time: to admire the sea, walk along the modern promenade, to engage in water sports or to see all of Antalya, climbing the Tenektep funicular. Buying an apartment in the KonyaaltyRayon area is suitable for visionary investors or those who have long dreamed of sifting their own nest by the sea. Cognals are interesting not only for relaxation, but also for year-round living. Affordable housing prices, a convenient location between the historic city center and the popular Kemer resort, the sea with the Blue Flag assigned to it and the developed infrastructure bring many foreigners to Konyalty. A Russian school is located on the territory of the district, most of the local residents speak Russian. Accommodation in Konyalta remains available: it is here that you can purchase both modest apartments for seasonal stay and luxury real estate. Actual real estate in Konyaalti is presented in the database of our agency. Leave the application and we will select the most suitable option for you!