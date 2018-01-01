  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Kvartiry na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Oba

Kvartiry na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Oba

Alanya, Turquía
de
€164,000
;
15
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Detalles de la propiedad
Año de construcción
Año de construcción
2023
Localización de la nueva construcción
Alanya, Turquía

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Alsancak Mahallesi, Turquía
Precio en demanda
Complejo residencial Apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turquía
de
€189,000
Complejo residencial TOMUK PANORAMA
Mersin, Turquía
de
€69,952
Residencia Roskoshnye lofty v istoricheskoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turquía
de
€945,298
Complejo residencial Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Yaylali, Turquía
de
€150,000
Está viendo
Kvartiry na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turquía
de
€164,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Volver a Dejar una solicitud Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Barrio residencial New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Yaylali, Turquía
de
€128,000
-Estamos encantados de ofrecer este apartamento nuevo y luminoso en Kestel, Alanya. Kestel es la nueva área de desarrollo Alanya. Aquí tienes una armonía entre el antiguo edificio y el nuevo edificio. Kestel, puedes caminar en el jardín naranja y banana, puedes disfrutar de la playa de arena y también puedes andar en bicicleta en el moderno bulevar. El complejo está a solo 100 metros de la playa, y está a poca distancia del mercado y del parque infantil. La parada de autobús público tiene solo 50 metros. Este nuevo apartamento está situado en un complejo bien administrado y el complejo cuenta con características como cafetería, sauna, piscina, aparcamiento, Los niños se estacionan cuando entramos en este luminoso apartamento en Alanya, sentimos un amplio apartamento con su color blanco roto. Las ventanas y puertas correderas están diseñadas para dar luz natural a la luz dentro de los apartamentos. Alla apartamentos construidos cocina americana de planta abierta con encimera de granito.  
Complejo residencial Masshtabnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Esentepe
Complejo residencial Masshtabnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Esentepe
Avanos, Turquía
de
€149,022
Ríndete a: 2025
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property ofrece bienes raíces en el área de Girne (Kirenia) en el norte de Chipre. En venta apartamentos lineales y apartamentos en el estilo de diseños de loft 1 + 1 y 2 + 1. El área de apartamentos es de 84 a 102 m2.Kyrenia, o Girne — la zona turística más popular en el norte de Chipre con una buena ubicación en una de las partes más pintorescas de la isla: por un lado hay una costa arenosa del mar azul, por el otro – montañas. Suficientes personas y ricos pensionistas prefieren vivir o relajarse en Kyrenia. El clima favorable, la comodidad y el alto servicio se asemejan a los famosos centros turísticos europeos como Canna o Niza. El distrito de Kyrenia está enmarcado por cadenas montañosas en un lado y el mar en el otro. Excelentes vistas abiertas desde todas partes. En las cercanías del distrito hay muchas playas y lugares hermosos para relajarse junto al mar, restaurantes, cafés y toda la infraestructura necesaria para la vida. El principal interés entre los huéspedes de la región es su centro con el encantador muelle Viejo, el atmosférico Casco Antiguo, la fortaleza centenaria y la principal calle turística Ziya R mainzk, a lo largo de la cual hay numerosas tiendas y tiendas de recuerdos. El atractivo regional también se suma por la ubicación de las instituciones educativas más prestigiosas de la región: Girne American University, University of Kyrenia, Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" y otros jardines privados y públicos, escuelas y universidades. La propiedad en Girna está representada por una amplia variedad de instalaciones, en el que los inversores locales y extranjeros han estado invirtiendo cada vez más en los últimos años. La característica principal de todos los objetos — de poca altura. La isla practica el respeto por los recursos naturales durante el desarrollo: la ciudad no puede construir edificios altos, ocupar territorios en las inmediaciones del mar para proporcionar hermosas vistas desde todas las casas.
Barrio residencial Elbrus
Barrio residencial Elbrus
Incekum, Turquía
de
€120,000
Ríndete a: 2023
2 - Los apartamentos de las habitaciones se venden a un precio de 55.500 euros y dos niveles en pisos 5 - a un precio de 110.000 euros.
Realting.com
Ir