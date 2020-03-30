  1. Realting.com
  Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

Avanos, Turquía
€144,020
Sobre el complejo

Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos y villas en Kestel. El complejo residencial incluye apartamentos de los siguientes diseños: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. El área de apartamentos es de 55 a 275 metros cuadrados. La villa con un diseño de 4 + 1, con una superficie total de 375 m2, también se somete a compra. La distancia al mar es de 4800 metros. Aunque Kestel se encuentra al lado de Mahmutlar, pero es fundamentalmente diferente de ella, aquí todos los bienes raíces son de hasta cinco pisos y la mayor parte es un edificio nuevo, con infraestructura hotelera y fachadas luminosas y originales. Los nuevos apartamentos en Kestel tienen un alto potencial de alquiler debido a la proximidad al centro y al mar, mientras que la zona es tranquila y no tan concurrida como el centro de Alanya. Hay una red de supermercados turcos, hay un mercado, tiendas, restaurantes, cafeterías, escuelas municipales y jardines, una escuela privada internacional en idioma ruso, una gran universidad. En la zona vecina de Mahmutlar, en el este, y en el centro de Alanya, en el oeste, hay una gran selección de entretenimiento, centros comerciales, restaurantes. Puede llegar a ambos lados en 5-10 minutos, el transporte se está moviendo activamente, hay alquiler de coches. 
2024
Avanos, Turquía

Mersin, Turquía
de
€50,000
¡No te pierdas esta oportunidad única! ¡Contáctenos ahora mismo para obtener más información y comenzar un nuevo capítulo en su vida! Apartamento 1 + 1 – 50,000 EURO – 65 M2 de superficie total, 50 M2 - superficie habitable. Apartamentos 2 + 1 – 73.000 EURO – 95 M2 de superficie total, 80 M2 - superficie habitable. TOTAL 150 TRIMESTRE PARA 11 TRIMESTRE 1 + 1.3 TRIMESTRE 2 + 1 EN CADA 10 ETAPAS DISTANCIA A LOS MEDIDORES DEL MAR 375 5% DE DESCUENTO PARA PAGO 100. 50% PRIMERA CONTRIBUCIÓN   CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES 1). SISTEMA DE CALEFACCIÓN Y GAS NATURAL 2). BIMS TERMOSTICOS 3). SISTEMA INTELECTUAL DE LIFTA 4). GENERADOR COMPLETO 5). AGUA Y CALEFACCIÓN EN EL BEBÉ 6). SISTEMA DE VIDEO 7). SISTEMA DE CÁMARO CENTRAL   CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL INTERIOR 1). ESCALAS DE COOKHON 2). GARDEROB 3). SCAFS EN BAÑO 4). COUNON GRANITO CIENTOS 5). OKNA PVC 6). PINTURA DE IMPORTACIÓN SOBRE LA BASE DE SILICON 7). 1). SANTECNICAS DE CLASE 8). 1). CABINA DE ALMA DE CLASE 9). PARQUETE 8 MM   CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA DROGA 1). PISCINA ABIERTA 2). ESTACIONAMIENTO ABIERTO 3). JUEGO INFANTIL 4). CAMELIA 5). BARBEC FECHA DEL COMIENZO: 31/03/2023 FECHA DE CONTENIDO: 31/05/2024
Karakocali, Turquía
de
€85,000
Estamos encantados de ofrecerle este magnífico proyecto en Alanya a un precio asequible. Los pisos se entregarán al 30.03.2020 ¿Por qué comprar este piso en Alanya? Magníficas vistas al mar y la montaña. Instalaciones sobresalientes en el lugar. Excelente potencial de inversión con ingresos de alquiler. Pisos nuevos a precios asequibles en Alanya Los pisos se encuentran en Oba, con excelentes vistas al mar e instalaciones completas en el lugar. El complejo cuenta con interiores y exteriores de alta calidad, una vista increíble de las montañas Taurus y el Mediterráneo, y cerca de los servicios sociales. La nueva autopista está a solo 200 metros, permite a los residentes llegar al centro de Oba, la playa y Alanya. Los apartamentos con vista al mar en Alanya están a solo 500 metros de la escuela internacional, a 1700 metros de la playa, 1400 metros hasta el supermercado Metro y 2 km hasta el centro. Las instalaciones que se ofrecen incluyen una piscina cubierta y al aire libre, excelente naturaleza y vistas al mar desde la piscina, Para aquellos interesados en mantenerse en forma, hay un gimnasio totalmente equipado, tenis de mesa, salón de squash, y para aquellos que quieran relajarse hay una sauna, sala de vapor. Un salón de cine exclusivamente para residentes Hay una gran área de estacionamiento abierta, un generador de energía en caso de corte de energía.    Características y tipos de pisos en AlanyaSalón de cine Piscina interior Piscina al aire libre Piscina infantil Sauna Generador de energía Sala de vapor Fitness Estacionamiento de automóviles Hay 4 tipos de pisos en este complejo en Alanya Los apartamentos de un dormitorio tienen 60,58 metros cuadrados y comprende una sala de estar abierta amplia y luminosa con área de cocina, un dormitorio, un baño, y una gran terraza de apartamentos de dos dormitorios con áreas entre 78 m2 y 86 m2, consta de dos dormitorios, dos baños uno de ellos en suite, sala de estar con cocina y una gran terraza. Los áticos de 3 dormitorios están en el piso superior de 140 a 160 metros cuadrados. En total hay tres dormitorios, dos vienen equipados con sus propios baños en suite. Dúplex de jardín de 3 dormitorios están en el primer piso, aquí hay un jardín dedicado con este apartamento. Todos los apartamentos chapados en cerámica de alta calidad, falta de gabinetes de cocina y baño pintados, falta de puertas pintadas Estos pisos en oba, Alanya es interesante para los inversores que buscan lograr un retorno saludable de su inversión
Avanos, Turquía
de
€126,000
Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
