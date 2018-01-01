Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar Alaniya

Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Avsallare. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. El área de apartamentos es de 56 a 160 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 1.500 metros. La combinación perfecta de playas y bosques: la zona de Avsallar se encuentra a orillas del mar Mediterráneo, rodeada de densos bosques de coníferas. Famoso por sus playas de arena y bosques de coníferas, Avsallar merece con razón el título del suburbio más verde de Alanya. Infraestructura Avsallar: La zona se encuentra a 20 km del centro de Alanya desde el lado de la playa de Cleopatra, y a 95 km del aeropuerto de Antalya. El transporte público corre a lo largo del mar. De la infraestructura en Avsallar, básicamente hay todo lo que necesita, incluido un bazar agrícola, supermercados de red, intercambios de divisas, cajeros automáticos y diversos servicios. Una buena selección de restaurantes, panaderías, cafés turcos. La zona está creciendo activamente y encontrar nuevos apartamentos en Avsallar es fácil, mientras que hay casas con una infraestructura elegante y modesta.
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en la zona de Oba-Alania. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. El área del apartamento es de 50.5 a 135 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 2000 metros. Si elige un área para la residencia permanente en Alanya, ambos harán lo mejor que puedan, especialmente si tienen hijos. Ambos combinan el desarrollo de baja altura, la proximidad al centro y la infraestructura desarrollada necesaria para la vida en Alanya. Aunque ambos están cerca del centro, aparecen nuevos proyectos aquí con constancia regular, por lo que comprar un apartamento en un edificio nuevo sigue siendo real aquí. La infraestructura del área de Oba: Centro comercial Alanyum, grandes centros comerciales Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Écope, Migros, KoçtaH construcción y supermercado de hardware, gran ferretería Vatan. Es en Oba donde opera el nuevo hospital más grande de la ciudad. Para niños: prestigiosas escuelas y colegios privados turcos « Ahaogamboba Hasan At decminum Primary School », « BahçeHehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », jardines de infantes, etc, se ha abierto una escuela con maestros de habla rusa. También hay escuelas privadas de diversas técnicas, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 56 square meters. Distance to the sea 600 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
ILKEM MARSHALL CONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2024 Country: Turkey Province: Mersin City: Erdemli Area: Tomyuk Distance to the sea: 550 m Distance to the beach: 550 m Distance to the track: 300 m PLANNER Number of blocks: 5 ( A▪ ĽV ▪ ▪ ▒D ▪ ▒D ▪ ) Number of floors in each block: 12 Number of apartments per complex: 566 Number of apartments on the floor in block A: 8 Number of apartments on the floor in block B: 13 Number of apartments on the floor in block C: 8 Number of apartments on the floor in block D: 8 Number of apartments on the floor in block E: 14 Block A: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 Block B: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 Block C: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 Block D: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 Block E: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 CHARACTERISTICS QUARTERS The apartment is rented with full finishing, partially furnished and technically equipped Central Satellite TV Video Intercom Fire alarm Kitchen headset Kitchen headset with stone countertops Wardrobe in the hallway Interroom doors Suspension ceiling made of drywall Wall paint on the floor of a plate, multilayer laminate, plintus Plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed metal front door of the 1st class of protection with additional locks Finishing a ceramic plate of Shkafa and tumba in the Sanuse of Platehnika and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class INFRASTRUKTURE COMPLEX Territory: 26,000 m ² 24-hour security and video surveillance Closed area Open parking Pool: open adult and children. Closed adult Sports grounds Closed fitness club Children's playgrounds Saun cinema for relaxation, hammam, spa lounge BBQ area Generator Basic characteristics of apartment 1 + 1 Gross: 70.00 m ² Neto: 55 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 1 Number of balconies: 1 ( combined ) Entrance: 8.70 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 25.50 m ² Bedroom: 11.20 m ² Bathroom Basic characteristics of apartment 2 + 1 Gross: 110.00 m ² Neto: 88 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 2 Number of balconies: 2 Entrance: 8.50 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 32.00 m ² Bedroom: 15.80 m ² Children's room: 13.60 m ² Sanule 1: 3.90 m ² Sanule 2: 3.95 m ² Balcony 1: 2.80 m ² Balcony 2: 7.45 m ² Basic characteristics of apartment 3 + 1 Gross: 140.00 m ² Neto: 116 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 3 Number of balconies: 1 Entrance: 6.85 m ² Corridor: 2.85 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 16.50 m ² Wardrobe: 2.80 Children's room 1: 11.80 m ² Children's room 2: 12.15 m ² Bathroom 1: 2.50 m ² Bathroom 2: 3.40 m ² Bathroom 3: 3: 14.50 m ²