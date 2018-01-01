  1. Realting.com
Elitnye kvartiry v samom krupnom proekte Stambula

Avanos, Turquía
€300,000
Sobre el complejo

StayProperty ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – Distrito de Beilikjuju. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. El área de apartamentos es de 45 a 140 metros cuadrados. La ciudad más grande de Turquía, a orillas del mar de Mármara y Negro, y Europa, y Asia, está dividida por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de prospectos, una cuna de la historia, mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones, por lo que comprar un nuevo apartamento en Estambul siempre estará en el centro del mundo. Se están construyendo proyectos inmobiliarios en la moderna Estambul, quienes sorprenden con su alcance y nivel de comodidad. Aquí se están construyendo complejos con arquitectura original, y los conceptos de resort han ganado popularidad recientemente cuando la casa tiene piscinas cubiertas, al aire libre, áreas de recreación, spa.
2024
Avanos, Turquía

Elitnye kvartiry v samom krupnom proekte Stambula
Avanos, Turquía
de
€300,000
Complejo residencial Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Complejo residencial Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Ciplakli, Turquía
de
€125,000
Ríndete a: 2023
Ma lista para ofrecer apartamentos cómodos y espaciosos en un residencial Una casa en el área de Oba.  La ubicación conveniente del distrito de Oba, una amplia gama de infraestructura, todo esto es el beneficio beneficioso del proyecto. ¡Esta acogedora área tiene su propia línea de playa, uno de los lugares más limpios de la costa!  Los bienes raíces en dicho lugar son ideales tanto para la vida como para la inversión. El proyecto proporciona 16 apartamentos: 7 metros cuadrados. – con un diseño de 1 + 1 ( 52 metros cuadrados ) – 1 + 98m² ( 4 ) 1 dúplex ( 150sq.m ) 5 + 1 dúplex ( 195sq.m ) Ventajas del complejo: Proximidad al aeropuerto de Gazipasha, 35 km. Distancia al mar – 4 km Privacidad del bullicio de la ciudad. Diseño y acabado modernos. sauna y fitness Área de recreación abierta Parque infantil El diseño arquitectónico real de los edificios se combina con el hermoso diseño del paisaje del territorio. El precio de cada apartamento incluye una decoración limpia de alta calidad: cocina incorporada con encimeras de granito, fontanería, puertas interiores y todas las comunicaciones.  
Complejo residencial Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Complejo residencial Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Avanos, Turquía
de
€126,000
Ríndete a: 2025
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Complejo residencial Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy
Complejo residencial Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy
Avanos, Turquía
de
€649,303
Ríndete a: 2024
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Le ofrecemos nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – distrito de Zeytinburnu. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.La superficie del apartamento es de 82,24 a 199,63 m2.Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, historia de la cuna con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de lugares de interés. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. Los bienes inmuebles difieren según el piso según las áreas. Más cerca del mar hay casas bajas, villas de lujo. En las zonas para dormir hay mucha construcción de gran altura, rascacielos. Las inversiones en bienes raíces en Estambul le brindarán un buen aumento de capital y altos ingresos por alquileres, ya que la ciudad tiene un flujo constante de extranjeros, estudiantes, turistas y ciudadanos turcos asegurados de otras regiones.
