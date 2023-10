Kompleks v novom centre goroda - rayon Beylikdyuzyu

Karakocali, Turquía

de €120,000

Ríndete a: 2023

A new investment project is located in the prestigious Oba area and will be built on a land plot of 2650m2. The complex consists of 2 blocks of 22 apartments, a total of 44 apartments of various layouts. For sale are offered such apartment options as: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 3 + 1. All apartments are decorated in a modern style and are equipped with high quality materials. All windows will have a beautiful view of the mountains and the sea. Oba District is the closest area to the center of Alanya. Here are a new hospital, large shopping centers of the city: Kochtash, Metro and Alanium, landscaped parks and a promenade. For buyers, interest-free installment payments are provided until completion of construction. Start of construction of the project April 2022, commissioning June 2023.