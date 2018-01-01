  1. Realting.com
  Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor

Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor

Beykoz, Turquía
€955,000
Sobre el complejo

Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – distrito de Beikoz. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. La superficie del apartamento es de 171 a 276 m2. Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, una cuna de la historia con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. Se están construyendo proyectos inmobiliarios en la moderna Estambul, que sorprenden con su alcance y nivel de confort. Aquí se están construyendo complejos con arquitectura original, y recientemente los conceptos de resort están ganando popularidad, donde hay piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, áreas de recreación, spa. 
Avanos, Turquía
de
€138,750
Ríndete a: 2025
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 5.6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the district is its convenience: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Complejo residencial Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turquía
de
€390,795
Agencia: TRANIO
Ofrecemos apartamentos con vista panorámica del lago. La residencia cuenta con grandes áreas verdes, piscinas, un parque infantil y campos deportivos, un salón, senderos para caminar, seguridad, piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, sauna, hammam, un gimnasio, un estacionamiento, una cafetería y un restaurante. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana La propiedad está ubicada cerca de toda la infraestructura necesaria. Metrobus - 2 km Escuela - 1 km Centro de la ciudad - 40 km Centro comercial - 1 km Universidad - 2 km Hospital - 2 km E-5 autopista - 2 km Aeropuerto - 40 km
Complejo residencial Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turquía
de
€727,502
Agencia: TRANIO
Ofrecemos apartamentos con diferentes diseños ( desde estudio hasta cuatro habitaciones ). Los pisos tienen una vista panorámica de la ciudad. La residencia de gran altura consta de tres torres y cuenta con servicio de conserjería, un gimnasio y un spa, piscinas, un estacionamiento para 3.500 autos. Instalaciones y equipamiento en la casa "Sistema "hogar inteligente" ( control de iluminación, calefacción, refrigeración y ventilación de forma remota en el teléfono ) Ubicación e infraestructura cercana La propiedad está ubicada en uno de los distritos más populares del lado europeo de Estambul, directamente en la autopista TEM, a solo cinco minutos del puente que conecta Europa y Asia, muy cerca de muchas estaciones de metro, paradas de autobús y tranvía, un aeropuerto, a pocos minutos del bosque de Belgrado. parada de autobús - 75 m estadio - 500 m hospital - 3 km Plaza Taksim - 10 km Puente del Bósforo - 10 km centro histórico de la ciudad - 15 km Uskudar - 15 km
