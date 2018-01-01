  1. Realting.com
  Investicionnyy ZhK v odnom iz samyh znamenityh mest v centre Esenyurta

Investicionnyy ZhK v odnom iz samyh znamenityh mest v centre Esenyurta

Avanos, Turquía
€176,000
Sobre el complejo

Le ofrecemos nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – distrito de Esenyurt. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 2, 5 + 1.La superficie del apartamento es de 58,3 m2 a 385,79 m2. Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, una cuna de la historia con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. El sector inmobiliario se caracteriza por un piso que depende de las áreas. Cerca del mar hay casas bajas, villas de lujo. En las zonas para dormir hay mucha construcción de gran altura, rascacielos. Invertir en bienes raíces en Estambul le brindará buenas ganancias de capital y altos ingresos por alquileres, ya que la ciudad tiene un flujo constante de extranjeros, estudiantes, turistas, ciudadanos turcos asegurados de otras regiones. 
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Novyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa v rayone Oba
Complejo residencial Novyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turquía
de
€130,000
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en el área de Oba-Alania. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. El área del apartamento es de 57 a 112 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 2500 metros. Si elige un área de residencia permanente en Alanya, ambos harán lo mejor que puedan, especialmente si tienen hijos. Ambos combinan el desarrollo de baja altura, la proximidad al centro y la infraestructura desarrollada necesaria para la vida en Alanya. Aunque ambos están cerca del centro, aquí aparecen nuevos proyectos con constancia regular, por lo que comprar un apartamento en un edificio nuevo sigue siendo real aquí. La infraestructura del área de Oba: centro comercial Alanyum, grandes centros comerciales Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş, supermercado de construcción y ferretería, gran ferretería Vatan. Es en Oba donde opera el hospital más grande de la nueva ciudad. Para niños: prestigiosas escuelas y colegios privados turcos « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », jardines de infancia, se ha abierto una escuela con profesores de habla rusa. También hay escuelas privadas de diversas técnicas, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Complejo residencial Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Complejo residencial Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Avanos, Turquía
de
€126,000
Ríndete a: 2025
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Barrio residencial Alanya Pamfilia Residence
Barrio residencial Alanya Pamfilia Residence
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
€125,000
La residencia Pamfilia es un complejo bien cuidado ubicado cerca del centro Mahmutlar. Este es un apartamento totalmente amueblado de dos habitaciones en el presente Mahmutlar y ofrece muchas oportunidades al nuevo propietario. Es un complejo muy común y popular para alquilar, por lo que el nuevo propietario comienza a ganar de inmediato.  La residencia Pamfilia se jacta de su buen sistema de gestión y calidad de las personas que viven allí. El complejo tiene todo para su comodidad y se relaja como una sala de masajes, una gran piscina, después de nadar hay una gran área para tomar el sol, un gimnasio y parques infantiles para niños. Simplemente una gran área social en la que usted y sus hijos pueden pasar buenos momentos.  La construcción del complejo hace ocho años, sin embargo, está bien cuidada y el apartamento está en muy buenas condiciones.     Muy bien gestión A poca distancia de todas partes Ideal para alquilar a corto y largo plazo
