  Tailandia
  BLOSSOM CONDO SATHON-CHAROEN

BLOSSOM CONDO SATHON-CHAROEN

Bangkok, Tailandia
de
€128,946
;
14
Descripción
Opciones
Apartamentos
Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

Comfortable apartments in the new central area of ​​Saton!

Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!

Blossom Condo Sathorn-Charoenrat is an upscale condominium where the designed living room with balcony and fresh air, the green area around the project and the green wall on the building create a feeling of unity with nature. Relax by the pool surrounded by nature!

Amenities: community pool, clubhouse, indoor children's area, fitness, community gym, on-site restaurant, car parking, front desk, lobby, laundry/dry cleaning services, 24-hour security, video surveillance, key card access .

Location and infrastructure: - Surasak metro station, 1 km; - airport, 44 km; - school; - Chulalongkorn University; - shopping centers and shops; - restaurants and cafes; - hospitals.

We will tell you all the intricacies of purchasing real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the purchase of real estate for any request! Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Etiquetas

  • Seguridad
  • La piscina
  • gimnasio
  • Casa arrendada
  • Aparcamientos
  • Ascensor
Detalles de la propiedad
Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
Monolítico
Número de plantas
Número de plantas
8
Localización de la nueva construcción
Bangkok, Tailandia

Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Kata Top View
Complejo residencial Kata Top View
Ban Kata, Tailandia
de
€292,271
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Número de plantas 3
¡ESTADO REAL SUPERIOR DE 40,000 $ EN TAILANDIA! ¡LLAMADA! CONSULTA GRATUITA. ¿Planeando una compra de bienes raíces en Tailandia? ¡Lo ayudaremos a elegir un objeto GRATUITO, organizar un trato seguro con el desarrollador! - bienes inmuebles exclusivos; - asistencia en la organización de la mudanza; - ingresos anuales por inversiones de hasta el 20%; - garantía financiera de ingresos; - protección legal de la transacción; - consulta gratuita; - más de 300 oficinas en la Federación de Rusia, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Turquía, Tailandia y otros países. - ¡seleccione bienes inmuebles para su presupuesto y deseos!  Casa adosada de primera clase con el complejo residencial Kata Top View, ubicado en el área de Karon. Los apartamentos tienen balcón, una amplia sala de estar, una cocina de estilo occidental totalmente equipada y un dormitorio totalmente amueblado con baño proporcional. También hay un techo con impresionantes vistas del océano y las montañas. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL PROYECTO: piscina comunitaria, gimnasio común, seguridad las 24 horas, CCTV ( video vigilancia ), estacionamiento. ¡Se proporciona una cuota sin intereses con una primera cuota mínima! El proyecto ofrece a los inversores la oportunidad de poseer bienes inmuebles en la zona más valiosa de Phuket con acceso privilegiado a instalaciones de clase mundial. Ingresos de alquiler - 6% Townhouse se encuentra en una colina tranquila, a solo 5 minutos en coche de las playas de Kata y Karon y sus centros urbanos, donde hay muchos restaurantes, tiendas y discotecas. Chalong, con sus principales centros comerciales y muelle turístico, se encuentra a 10 minutos en coche. Un viaje en coche de 15 minutos conduce a la famosa playa de Patong, donde hay una amplia selección de restaurantes, lugares de entretenimiento y tiendas. Garantizamos el pleno apoyo legal para la transacción. Ofrecemos solo bienes inmuebles rentables y confiables en Tailandia. ¡Llama o escribe, responde todas tus preguntas!
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Complejo residencial Harmonia
Complejo residencial Harmonia
Pattaya, Tailandia
de
€52,660
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Número de plantas 8
Área 24–51 m²
6 propiedad 6
Harmonia Complex es un lugar ideal para una vida tranquila y serena en el centro de Pattaya. El complejo está situado en la zona central de Pattaya, cerca de las playas. Hay una parada de autobús a 100 metros del complejo, centros comerciales, supermercados, lugares de entretenimiento, restaurantes, cafeterías, bares, bancos, escuelas, un mercado, etc, lugares de interés cultural e histórico de la ciudad están cerca. El complejo ofrece apartamentos de 1, 2 dormitorios y estudios con vistas a la piscina y las montañas. El complejo tendrá amplias zonas comunes, lugares para la recreación, una piscina alrededor del complejo y un jardín. El complejo consta de: 4 edificios de ocho pisos Fecha de finalización: III trimestre. 2027 Forma de propiedad: Freehold Infraestructura del complejo: Piscina alrededor del complejo Jardín en la azotea y piscina con cascada Sala de fitness y yoga Sauna, baño de vapor y jacuzzi Sala de masajes Cinta de correr Área de juegos infantiles Café y restaurante Servicio de conserjería Empresa de Gestión Seguridad 24/7, videovigilancia Parking subterráneo seguro
Agencia
Илья
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Tailandia
de
€2,90M
51 villas en diseño de ultra lujo y firma balinesa con el tamaño del terreno comienzan desde 852 - 2036 m2 y el tamaño acumulado comienza desde 500 m2. Fondo de hundimiento 100.000 THB (pago único ). Tarifa mensual de gestión de área común 20 THB/sqm incluyendo seguridad las 24 horas, recolección de basura, electricidad común, paisajismo de área común. Instalaciones y equipos en la casa Todas las villas privadas tienen piscina, aire acondicionado, armario empotrado, cocina y diseño de paisaje. El paquete de muebles es opcional. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Cherngtalay es el subdistrito de Thalang en la parte media oeste de la isla de Phuket, justo al sur del aeropuerto e incluye Layan Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Surin Beach. Las playas son hermosas y más tranquilas que en el ajetreado sur de Phuket. Hay un montón de hoteles y resorts en la zona, y la zona se está volviendo cada vez más atractiva con una amplia gama de excelentes restaurantes, tiendas e incluso mercados nocturnos, y solo toma 20-25 en coche al aeropuerto. Playa Layan - 5 min Playa de Bangtao - 10 min Playa Naithon - 13 min Playa Surin - 15 min Avenida del barco - 10 min Laguna Golf - 10 min Blue Canyon Golf - 23 min Porto De Phuket - 10 min Phuket Central - 35 min Hospital Thalang - 13 min Aeropuerto Internacional de Phuket - 25 min Hospital de Bangkok - 35 min
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
