Nuevos edificios
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Alquiler a largo plazo
Grecia
Arrendamiento a largo plazo viviendas en Grecia
184 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Por valoración
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
3
1
95 m²
2
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: 95 sq m apartment for rent, 2nd floor. with elevator in the center, airy…
€480
Recomendar
Oficina 3 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
3
70 m²
1
FOR RENT central office, 70 sq.m. 1st floor with ELEVATOR. It has 3 rooms. Kitchen WC. It is…
€600
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
1
82 m²
7
Kavala, Dexameni: Penthouse for rent 82 sq.m. on the 7th floor with oil central heating and …
€400
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, Agios Loukas: For rent in AGIOS LOUKA, FURNISHED LARGE STUDIO APARTMENT 75 SQM ON TH…
€350
Recomendar
Oficina 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
26 m²
4
Kavala, Center: for rent in a very central location office 26sq.m 4th floor with its own toi…
€180
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE UNTIL 30/6 renovated Apartment 75 sq.m. on the 1nd floor with elev…
€450
Recomendar
Estudio 1 baños
Palio, Grecia
1
40 m²
Kavala Kalamitsa: For rent FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO JUNE 30 Studio 40 sq.m. with an amazing view …
€300
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
1
40 m²
1
Apartment for rent in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No ΝΠ748). Anothe…
€300
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
1
25 m²
1
Kavala, Byronas: From 1/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated studio 25 sq.m. luxury, frontage on the…
€380
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
1
30 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. It consists of 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen and a bathroom.…
€220
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, near the center: Available from October 15. Apartment for rent 75 sq.m. on the 1st …
€500
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
1
1
55 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No 2288). Ano…
€350
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
2
1
87 m²
2
Kavala, Byronas: Apartment for rent 87 sq.m. with a frontage of 8m. on the 2nd floor with an…
€400
Recomendar
Casa 3 habitaciones
Nea Iraklitsa, Grecia
3
2
80 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for rent from October to May. The first floor inclu…
€650
Recomendar
Casa 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
1
1
50 m²
Detached home for rent in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 330€ (Listing No ΝΠ744). Another p…
€330
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
2
1
70 m²
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the gro…
€400
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st…
€450
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
1
1
32 m²
1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Newly built Studio 32 sq.m. for rent. in 120 sq.m. plot with a frontage o…
€280
Recomendar
Almacén 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
90 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ743). Another…
€2,000
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
1
55 m²
2
Kavala, Center: For rent renovated Studio 55 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consis…
€500
Recomendar
Oficina 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
33 m²
2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 33 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consists of 1 ro…
€300
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
1
1
42 m²
1
Kavala, Center: For rent in a very convenient location Studio 42 sq.m. on the 1st floor with…
€270
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
1
1
45 m²
1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Renovated bright Studio 45 sq.m. for rent. on the 1st floor. THE STUDIO I…
€350
Recomendar
Almacén 3 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
3
140 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 400€ (Listing No 2274). Another pr…
€400
Recomendar
Casa 2 habitaciones
Nea Iraklitsa, Grecia
2
1
65 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: AVAILABLE FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO JUNE 30 Detached house for rent 65…
€350
Recomendar
Almacén 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
2
38 m²
Store for rent in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150€ (Listing No ΝΠ739). Anot…
€150
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
1
1
57 m²
Kavala, DEPOS: For rent renovated Studio 57 sq.m. in 100 sq.m. plot with a frontage of 5m. o…
€350
Recomendar
Almacén 5 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
5
1
300 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 3.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ737). Another…
€3,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
2
1
92 m²
5
Καβάλα, ΚΕΝΤΡΟ: ΔΙΑΘΕΣΙΜΟ ΑΠΟ 1 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ ΕΩΣ 30 ΙΟΥΝΙΟΥ. Ενοικιάζεται μερικώς ανακαινισμέν…
€400
Recomendar
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
1
1
40 m²
2
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 320€ (Listing No 2264). Ano…
€320
Recomendar
