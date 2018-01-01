Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Arrendamiento a largo plazo viviendas en Grecia

Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 95 m²
Piso 2
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: 95 sq m apartment for rent, 2nd floor. with elevator in the center, airy…
€480
Oficina 3 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Oficina 3 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Área 70 m²
Piso 1
FOR RENT central office, 70 sq.m. 1st floor with ELEVATOR. It has 3 rooms. Kitchen WC. It is…
€600
Apartamento 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 82 m²
Piso 7
Kavala, Dexameni: Penthouse for rent 82 sq.m. on the 7th floor with oil central heating and …
€400
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Piso 1
Kavala, Agios Loukas: For rent in AGIOS LOUKA, FURNISHED LARGE STUDIO APARTMENT 75 SQM ON TH…
€350
Oficina 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Oficina 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Área 26 m²
Piso 4
Kavala, Center: for rent in a very central location office 26sq.m 4th floor with its own toi…
€180
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Piso 1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE UNTIL 30/6 renovated Apartment 75 sq.m. on the 1nd floor with elev…
€450
Estudio 1 baños en Palio, Grecia
Estudio 1 baños
Palio, Grecia
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 40 m²
Kavala Kalamitsa: For rent FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO JUNE 30 Studio 40 sq.m. with an amazing view …
€300
Estudio 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 40 m²
Piso 1
Apartment for rent in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No ΝΠ748). Anothe…
€300
Estudio 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 25 m²
Piso 1
 Kavala, Byronas: From 1/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated studio 25 sq.m. luxury, frontage on the…
€380
Estudio 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 30 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. It consists of 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen and a bathroom.…
€220
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Piso 1
 Kavala, near the center: Available from October 15. Apartment for rent 75 sq.m. on the 1st …
€500
Estudio 1 habitación en Palio, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 55 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No 2288). Ano…
€350
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 87 m²
Piso 2
Kavala, Byronas: Apartment for rent 87 sq.m. with a frontage of 8m. on the 2nd floor with an…
€400
Casa 3 habitaciones en Nea Iraklitsa, Grecia
Casa 3 habitaciones
Nea Iraklitsa, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 80 m²
 Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for rent from October to May.   The first floor inclu…
€650
Casa 1 habitación en Palio, Grecia
Casa 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 50 m²
Detached home for rent in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 330€ (Listing No ΝΠ744). Another p…
€330
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 70 m²
 Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the gro…
€400
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Piso 1
 Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st…
€450
Estudio 1 habitación en Palio, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 32 m²
Piso 1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Newly built Studio 32 sq.m. for rent. in 120 sq.m. plot with a frontage o…
€280
Almacén 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Almacén 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Área 90 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ743). Another…
€2,000
Estudio 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 55 m²
Piso 2
Kavala, Center: For rent renovated Studio 55 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consis…
€500
Oficina 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Oficina 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Área 33 m²
Piso 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 33 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consists of 1 ro…
€300
Estudio 1 habitación en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 42 m²
Piso 1
Kavala, Center: For rent in a very convenient location Studio 42 sq.m. on the 1st floor with…
€270
Estudio 1 habitación en Palio, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 45 m²
Piso 1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Renovated bright Studio 45 sq.m. for rent. on the 1st floor. THE STUDIO I…
€350
Almacén 3 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Almacén 3 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Área 140 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 400€ (Listing No 2274). Another pr…
€400
Casa 2 habitaciones en Nea Iraklitsa, Grecia
Casa 2 habitaciones
Nea Iraklitsa, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 65 m²
 Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: AVAILABLE FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO JUNE 30 Detached house for rent 65…
€350
Almacén 2 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Almacén 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Área 38 m²
Store for rent in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150€ (Listing No ΝΠ739). Anot…
€150
Estudio 1 habitación en Palio, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 57 m²
Kavala, DEPOS: For rent renovated Studio 57 sq.m. in 100 sq.m. plot with a frontage of 5m. o…
€350
Almacén 5 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Almacén 5 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 300 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 3.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ737). Another…
€3,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavala Prefecture, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 92 m²
Piso 5
 Καβάλα, ΚΕΝΤΡΟ: ΔΙΑΘΕΣΙΜΟ ΑΠΟ 1 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ ΕΩΣ 30 ΙΟΥΝΙΟΥ. Ενοικιάζεται μερικώς ανακαινισμέν…
€400
Estudio 1 habitación en Palio, Grecia
Estudio 1 habitación
Palio, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 40 m²
Piso 2
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 320€ (Listing No 2264). Ano…
€320

