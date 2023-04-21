Propiedades residenciales en venta en El Vinalopó Medio, España

Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en España
Casas nuevas en España
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en España
8
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores en España
Residencial
Apartamento en España
Ático
Piso independiente
Estudio
Casa en España
Villa
Casa de campo
Adosado
Chalet
Dúplex
Bungalow
Parcelas en España
Luxury Properties en España
Find an Agent en España
Agencias inmobiliarias en España
Agents en España
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en España
Restaurante, cafetería
Hotel
Oficina
Edificio rentable
De inversiones
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en España
Find an Agent en España
Agencias inmobiliarias en España
Agents en España
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración en España
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Apartamento
Estudio
Piso independiente
Ático
Casa
Bungalow
Chalet
Casa grande
Casa de campo
Villa
Adosado
Dúplex
Habitación
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Dormitorios:
1
2
3
4
5+
Número de cuartos de baño:
1
2
3
4
5+
Seleccione el año de finalización:
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
España
Comunidad Valenciana
Alicante
Propiedades residenciales en venta en El Vinalopó Medio, España
Aspe
18
Novelda
8
Eliminar
54 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Villa Villa de 2 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
93 m²
€ 372,000
Villa Villa de 2 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
93 m²
€ 372,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Novelda, España
2 bath
88 m²
€ 310,000
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
3 bath
102 m²
€ 595,000
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
120 m²
€ 399,000
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
Novelda, España
2 bath
209 m²
€ 393,000
Villa Villa de 2 habitaciones
Novelda, España
2 bath
194 m²
€ 355,000
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
105 m²
€ 220,000
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
120 m²
€ 390,000
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
105 m²
Número de plantas 2
€ 250,000
Una casa adosada confortable en un complejo moderno en Monforte del Cid. El municipio de Mon…
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
105 m²
1/2 Piso
€ 245,000
Una casa adosada confortable en un complejo moderno en Monforte del Cid. Ubicado en un compl…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Novelda, España
88 m²
€ 310,000
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Novelda, España
3 bath
255 m²
€ 1,190,000
VILLA DE OBRA NUEVA EN EL GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP!!!~ ~ Esa villa de ensueño, situada en e…
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
120 m²
€ 393,000
ADOSADO CON JARDÍN, PISCINA Y SOLARIUM PRIVADO EN CAMPO GOLF FONT DEL LLOP~ ~ Adosado con ja…
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
3 bath
207 m²
€ 549,000
VILLAS PAREADAS DE OBRA NUEVA EN PRIMERA LÍNEA DE GOLF EN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ Las vil…
Adosado 2 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
94 m²
€ 330,000
ADOSADO CON JARDÍN, PISCINA Y SOLARIUM PRIVADO EN CAMPO GOLF FONT DEL LLOP~ ~ Adosado con ja…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Novelda, España
3 bath
255 m²
€ 1,190,000
VILLA DE OBRA NUEVA EN EL GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP!!!~ ~ Esa villa de ensueño, situada en e…
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
3 bath
207 m²
€ 549,000
VILLAS PAREADAS DE OBRA NUEVA EN PRIMERA LÍNEA DE GOLF EN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ Las vil…
Adosado 2 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
94 m²
€ 330,000
ADOSADO CON JARDÍN, PISCINA Y SOLARIUM PRIVADO EN CAMPO GOLF FONT DEL LLOP~ ~ Adosado con ja…
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
120 m²
€ 393,000
ADOSADO CON JARDÍN, PISCINA Y SOLARIUM PRIVADO EN CAMPO GOLF FONT DEL LLOP~ ~ Adosado con ja…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Novelda, España
3 bath
255 m²
€ 1,190,000
VILLA DE OBRA NUEVA EN EL GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP!!!~ ~ Esa villa de ensueño, situada en e…
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
3 bath
207 m²
€ 549,000
VILLAS PAREADAS DE OBRA NUEVA EN PRIMERA LÍNEA DE GOLF EN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ Las vil…
Adosado 2 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
94 m²
€ 330,000
ADOSADO CON JARDÍN, PISCINA Y SOLARIUM PRIVADO EN CAMPO GOLF FONT DEL LLOP~ ~ Adosado con ja…
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
2 bath
120 m²
€ 393,000
ADOSADO CON JARDÍN, PISCINA Y SOLARIUM PRIVADO EN CAMPO GOLF FONT DEL LLOP~ ~ Adosado con ja…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Aspe, España
2 bath
103 m²
€ 332,500
Bungalow Bungalow 2 habitaciones
Monforte del Cid, España
1 bath
70 m²
€ 145,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Aspe, España
1 bath
95 m²
€ 210,000
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Aspe, España
2 bath
€ 350,000
Villa Villa 7 habitaciones
Aspe, España
8 bath
€ 4,000,000
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Aspe, España
3 bath
€ 600,000
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
Parámetros de las propiedades en El Vinalopó Medio, España
con vistas a las montañas
con vista al mar
con la piscina
con vista al lago
baratos
de lujo
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa