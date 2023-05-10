Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Casas en Venta en Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungría

Casa 2 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
€ 45,000
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 90 m²
€ 112,803
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 140 m²
€ 174,993
Casa 2 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 30 m²
€ 15,884
Casa 1 habitación en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Área 30 m²
€ 40,114
Casa 5 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 102 m²
€ 201,646
Casa 1 habitación en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 35 m²
€ 20,192
Casa 3 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 90 m²
€ 92,881
Casa 1 habitación en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Área 17 m²
€ 14,511
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
€ 78,074
Casa 2 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 70 m²
€ 41,729
Casa 3 habitaciones en Batyk, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Batyk, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 92 m²
€ 67,036
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 110 m²
€ 145,110
Casa 4 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 110 m²
€ 131,649
Casa 6 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 180 m²
€ 93,958
Casa 4 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
€ 45,498
Casa 1 habitación en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Área 30 m²
€ 6,704
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 92 m²
€ 323,065
Casa 2 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 50 m²
€ 15,884
Casa 3 habitaciones en Ohid, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Ohid, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 76 m²
€ 22,884
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 87 m²
€ 91,266
Casa 2 habitaciones en Mihalyfa, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Mihalyfa, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
€ 53,575
Casa 2 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 40 m²
€ 15,884
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 73 m²
€ 48,190
Casa 2 habitaciones en Batyk, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Batyk, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 61 m²
€ 35,000
Casa 2 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 120,880
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 200 m²
€ 148,071
Casa 2 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 77 m²
€ 17,000
Casa 2 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 85 m²
€ 23,961
Casa 1 habitación en Nagygoerbo, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Nagygoerbo, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Área 60 m²
€ 18,576

