Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungría
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Zalaszentgroti jaras

Propiedades residenciales en venta en Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungría

Zalaszentgrot
57
171 propiedad total found
Casa 2 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
€ 45,000
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 90 m²
€ 112,803
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 140 m²
€ 174,993
Casa 2 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 30 m²
€ 15,884
Apartamento 1 habitación en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 44 m²
€ 93,958
Casa 1 habitación en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Área 30 m²
€ 40,114
Casa 5 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 102 m²
€ 201,646
Casa 1 habitación en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 35 m²
€ 20,192
Casa 3 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 90 m²
€ 92,881
Casa 1 habitación en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Área 17 m²
€ 14,511
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
€ 78,074
Casa 2 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 70 m²
€ 41,729
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 81 m²
€ 104,727
Casa 3 habitaciones en Batyk, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Batyk, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 92 m²
€ 67,036
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 110 m²
€ 145,110
Apartamento 1 habitación en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 28 m²
€ 42,806
Casa 4 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 110 m²
€ 131,649
Casa 6 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 180 m²
€ 93,958
Casa 4 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
€ 45,498
Casa 1 habitación en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Área 30 m²
€ 6,704
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 92 m²
€ 323,065
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 106 m²
€ 91,266
Casa 2 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 50 m²
€ 15,884
Casa 3 habitaciones en Ohid, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Ohid, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 76 m²
€ 22,884
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 87 m²
€ 91,266
Casa 2 habitaciones en Mihalyfa, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Mihalyfa, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
€ 53,575
Casa 2 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Área 40 m²
€ 15,884
Casa 3 habitaciones en Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 73 m²
€ 48,190
Casa 2 habitaciones en Batyk, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Batyk, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 61 m²
€ 35,000
Casa 2 habitaciones en Kehidakustany, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 120,880

Parámetros de las propiedades en Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungría

con vistas a las montañas
con vista al mar
baratos
de lujo
Realting.com
Ir