Realting.com
Hungría
Transdanubia
Zala
Zalaszentgroti jaras
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungría
Zalaszentgrot
57
Eliminar
171 propiedad total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Por valoración
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
2
1
100 m²
€ 45,000
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
3
1
90 m²
€ 112,803
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentlaszlo, Hungría
3
1
140 m²
€ 174,993
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
2
30 m²
€ 15,884
Apartamento 1 habitación
Kehidakustany, Hungría
1
1
44 m²
€ 93,958
Casa 1 habitación
Kehidakustany, Hungría
1
30 m²
€ 40,114
Casa 5 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
5
2
102 m²
€ 201,646
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
1
1
35 m²
€ 20,192
Casa 3 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
3
1
90 m²
€ 92,881
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
1
17 m²
€ 14,511
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
3
1
100 m²
€ 78,074
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
2
70 m²
€ 41,729
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
3
1
81 m²
€ 104,727
Casa 3 habitaciones
Batyk, Hungría
3
1
92 m²
€ 67,036
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
3
1
110 m²
€ 145,110
Apartamento 1 habitación
Kehidakustany, Hungría
1
1
28 m²
€ 42,806
Casa 4 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
4
2
110 m²
€ 131,649
Casa 6 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
6
1
180 m²
€ 93,958
Casa 4 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
4
1
100 m²
€ 45,498
Casa 1 habitación
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
1
30 m²
€ 6,704
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
3
1
92 m²
€ 323,065
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
3
1
106 m²
€ 91,266
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
2
50 m²
€ 15,884
Casa 3 habitaciones
Ohid, Hungría
3
1
76 m²
€ 22,884
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
3
1
87 m²
€ 91,266
Casa 2 habitaciones
Mihalyfa, Hungría
2
1
67 m²
€ 53,575
Casa 2 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
2
40 m²
€ 15,884
Casa 3 habitaciones
Zalaszentgrot, Hungría
3
2
73 m²
€ 48,190
Casa 2 habitaciones
Batyk, Hungría
2
1
61 m²
€ 35,000
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kehidakustany, Hungría
2
1
60 m²
€ 120,880
