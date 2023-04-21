Hungría
Realting.com
Hungría
Hungría Central
Pest megye
Szentendrei jaras
Szentendre
Houses
Casas en Venta en Szentendre, Hungría
101 propiedad total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
40 m²
€ 175,032
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
140 m²
€ 265,603
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
294 m²
€ 478,085
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
170 m²
€ 475,429
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
42 m²
€ 132,801
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
286 m²
€ 501,989
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
48 m²
€ 238,777
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
200 m²
€ 581,670
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
70 m²
€ 185,656
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
90 m²
€ 105,975
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
4 bath
280 m²
€ 1,059,754
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
185 m²
€ 424,964
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
267 m²
€ 1,057,098
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
267 m²
€ 1,057,098
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
120 m²
€ 183,266
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
38 m²
€ 71,686
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
147 m²
€ 305,443
Casa 1 habitación
Szentendre, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
35 m²
€ 92,695
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
135 m²
€ 145,816
Casa 7 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
4 bath
270 m²
€ 371,844
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
103 m²
€ 183,000
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
215 m²
€ 528,549
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
170 m²
€ 262,947
Casa 7 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
309 m²
€ 913,673
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
101 m²
€ 233,465
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
38 m²
€ 119,521
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
98 m²
€ 252,057
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
179 m²
€ 358,563
En una pequeña calle tranquila en Balatongyörök, ofrezco a la venta este hermoso lote panorá…
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
38 m²
€ 79,415
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
400 m²
€ 664,006
