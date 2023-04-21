Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungría
  3. Hungría Central
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Szentendre
  7. Houses

Casas en Venta en Szentendre, Hungría

Casa Archivar
Eliminar
101 propiedad total found
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 40 m²
€ 175,032
Casa 6 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 140 m²
€ 265,603
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 294 m²
€ 478,085
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 170 m²
€ 475,429
Casa 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 42 m²
€ 132,801
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 286 m²
€ 501,989
Casa 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 48 m²
€ 238,777
Casa 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 200 m²
€ 581,670
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 70 m²
€ 185,656
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 90 m²
€ 105,975
Casa 6 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones 4 bath 280 m²
€ 1,059,754
Casa 6 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 185 m²
€ 424,964
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 267 m²
€ 1,057,098
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 267 m²
€ 1,057,098
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 120 m²
€ 183,266
Casa 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 38 m²
€ 71,686
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 147 m²
€ 305,443
Casa 1 habitación en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Szentendre, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 35 m²
€ 92,695
Casa 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 135 m²
€ 145,816
Casa 7 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones 4 bath 270 m²
€ 371,844
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 103 m²
€ 183,000
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 215 m²
€ 528,549
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 170 m²
€ 262,947
Casa 7 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 309 m²
€ 913,673
Casa 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 101 m²
€ 233,465
Casa 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 38 m²
€ 119,521
Casa 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 98 m²
€ 252,057
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 179 m²
€ 358,563
En una pequeña calle tranquila en Balatongyörök, ofrezco a la venta este hermoso lote panorá…
Casa 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 38 m²
€ 79,415
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 400 m²
€ 664,006
Realting.com
Ir