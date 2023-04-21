Hungría
Realting.com
Hungría
Hungría Central
Pest megye
Szentendrei jaras
Szentendre
Apartamentos
Apartamentos en venta en Szentendre, Hungría
25 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
52 m²
€ 104,913
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
166 m²
€ 464,804
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
56 m²
€ 141,301
Apartamento 1 habitación
Szentendre, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
34 m²
€ 71,447
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
41 m²
€ 105,975
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
63 m²
€ 132,536
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
50 m²
€ 105,975
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
50 m²
€ 120,849
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
49 m²
€ 132,270
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
81 m²
€ 150,065
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
78 m²
€ 183,266
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
111 m²
€ 185,656
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
56 m²
€ 125,896
Apartamento 1 habitación
Szentendre, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
41 m²
€ 108,631
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
66 m²
€ 132,536
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 252,057
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
89 m²
€ 164,408
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath
65 m²
€ 78,214
Planta baja, 65 m², sala de estar + 2 habitación, k - ny - orientado, balcón en venta en Sze…
Apartamento 2 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
2 bath
77 m²
€ 92,740
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath
76 m²
2 Piso
€ 122,685
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath
123 m²
€ 126,618
El piso de arriba, sala de estar + apartamento de 3 dormitorios en Szentendre es de 400 metr…
Apartamento 2 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
2 bath
110 m²
€ 574,447
Apartamento de nuevo diseño en venta en la zona industrial de Szentendre en la calle Kőzó, d…
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath
64 m²
€ 130,744
Szentendre downtown nearly one with a new building selling on his part, 7 flat condominia gr…
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath
74 m²
€ 137,638
En la parte más popular y solicitada de Szentendre, se vende un condominio de 5 apartamentos…
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath
68 m²
€ 149,356
On Szentendre most loved and most requested part the beech forest brook one with a new build…
