Apartamentos en venta en Szentendre, Hungría

25 propiedades total found
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 52 m²
€ 104,913
Apartamento 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 166 m²
€ 464,804
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 56 m²
€ 141,301
Apartamento 1 habitación en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Szentendre, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 34 m²
€ 71,447
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 41 m²
€ 105,975
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 63 m²
€ 132,536
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 50 m²
€ 105,975
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 50 m²
€ 120,849
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 49 m²
€ 132,270
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 81 m²
€ 150,065
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 78 m²
€ 183,266
Apartamento 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 111 m²
€ 185,656
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 56 m²
€ 125,896
Apartamento 1 habitación en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Szentendre, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 41 m²
€ 108,631
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 66 m²
€ 132,536
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 80 m²
€ 252,057
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 89 m²
€ 164,408
Apartamento 1 baños en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath 65 m²
€ 78,214
Planta baja, 65 m², sala de estar + 2 habitación, k - ny - orientado, balcón en venta en Sze…
Apartamento 2 baños en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
2 bath 77 m²
€ 92,740
Apartamento 1 baños en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath 76 m² 2 Piso
€ 122,685
Apartamento 1 baños en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath 123 m²
€ 126,618
El piso de arriba, sala de estar + apartamento de 3 dormitorios en Szentendre es de 400 metr…
Apartamento 2 baños en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
2 bath 110 m²
€ 574,447
Apartamento de nuevo diseño en venta en la zona industrial de Szentendre en la calle Kőzó, d…
Apartamento 1 baños en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath 64 m²
€ 130,744
Szentendre downtown nearly one with a new building selling on his part, 7 flat condominia gr…
Apartamento 1 baños en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath 74 m²
€ 137,638
En la parte más popular y solicitada de Szentendre, se vende un condominio de 5 apartamentos…
Apartamento 1 baños en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Szentendre, Hungría
1 bath 68 m²
€ 149,356
On Szentendre most loved and most requested part the beech forest brook one with a new build…
