Propiedades residenciales en venta en Szentendre, Hungría

126 propiedades total found
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 52 m²
€ 104,913
Apartamento 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 166 m²
€ 464,804
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 40 m²
€ 175,032
Casa 6 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 140 m²
€ 265,603
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 56 m²
€ 141,301
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 294 m²
€ 478,085
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 170 m²
€ 475,429
Casa 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 42 m²
€ 132,801
Apartamento 1 habitación en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Szentendre, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 34 m²
€ 71,447
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 286 m²
€ 501,989
Casa 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 48 m²
€ 238,777
Casa 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 200 m²
€ 581,670
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 70 m²
€ 185,656
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 90 m²
€ 105,975
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 41 m²
€ 105,975
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 63 m²
€ 132,536
Casa 6 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones 4 bath 280 m²
€ 1,059,754
Casa 6 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 185 m²
€ 424,964
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 267 m²
€ 1,057,098
Casa 4 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 267 m²
€ 1,057,098
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 120 m²
€ 183,266
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 50 m²
€ 105,975
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 50 m²
€ 120,849
Casa 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 38 m²
€ 71,686
Casa 5 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 147 m²
€ 305,443
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 49 m²
€ 132,270
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 81 m²
€ 150,065
Casa 1 habitación en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Szentendre, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 35 m²
€ 92,695
Casa 3 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 135 m²
€ 145,816
Casa 7 habitaciones en Szentendre, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Szentendre, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones 4 bath 270 m²
€ 371,844
