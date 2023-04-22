Hungría
2
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Hungría
Transdanubia
Vas
Koermendi jaras
Koermend
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Koermend, Hungría
23 propiedades total found
Casa 3 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
85 m²
€ 81,121
Casa 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
52 m²
€ 70,882
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
55 m²
€ 60,381
Casa 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
128 m²
€ 109,474
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
58 m²
€ 102,359
Casa 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 61,694
Casa 3 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
71 m²
€ 104,748
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
44 m²
€ 130,000
En Szombathely ( German Steinamanger ) es un condominio nuevo y grande de 44 m2 en venta. S…
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
96 m²
€ 118,137
Casa 4 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
232 m²
€ 136,514
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
70 m²
€ 31,503
Apartamento 1 habitación
Koermend, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
46 m²
€ 68,231
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
90 m²
€ 99,734
Casa 4 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
120 m²
€ 104,748
Apartamento 1 habitación
Koermend, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
32 m²
€ 18,377
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
82 m²
€ 73,508
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
70 m²
€ 66,944
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
128 m²
€ 195,845
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
42 m²
€ 77,446
Casa 4 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
145 m²
€ 71,407
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
70 m²
€ 43,317
Casa 8 habitaciones
Koermend, Hungría
8 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
187 m²
€ 135,727
Casa 2 baños
Koermend, Hungría
2 bath
120 m²
Número de plantas 2
€ 93,484
120 nm, family houses with two level good states selling on Körmend, 933 are nm with winters…
