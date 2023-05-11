Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Apartamentos en venta en Keszthely, Hungría

37 propiedades total found
Apartamento 1 habitación en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 33 m²
€ 80,497
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 55 m²
€ 117,111
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 58 m²
€ 118,457
Apartamento 1 habitación en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 35 m²
€ 97,996
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 188,454
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 156,148
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 120 m²
€ 344,602
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 58 m²
€ 117,111
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 46 m²
€ 247,575
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 40 m²
€ 274,605
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 57 m²
€ 266,367
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 83 m²
€ 131,649
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 50 m²
€ 102,035
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 131 m²
€ 147,802
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 46 m²
€ 174,993
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 70 m²
€ 309,604
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 70 m²
€ 376,640
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 78 m²
€ 121,149
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 48 m²
€ 218,984
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 157 m²
€ 848,691
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 64 m²
€ 266,367
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 47 m²
€ 211,607
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 57 m²
€ 290,489
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 45 m²
€ 94,200
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 117 m²
€ 110,111
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 84 m²
€ 130,572
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 64 m²
€ 113,046
Apartamento 1 baños en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Keszthely, Hungría
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
€ 164,618
Apartamento 1 baños en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Keszthely, Hungría
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 64 m²
€ 79,749
Apartamento 1 baños en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Keszthely, Hungría
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 69 m²
€ 86,797
