Hungría
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en Hungría
Casas nuevas en Hungría
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en Hungría
1
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores
Residencial
Apartamento en Hungría
Casa en Hungría
Villa
Casa de campo
Parcelas en Hungría
Luxury Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en Hungría
Oficina
De inversiones
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Apartamento
Ático
Casa
Castillo
Casa grande
Casa de campo
Villa
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Dormitorios:
1
2
3
4
5+
Número de cuartos de baño:
1
2
3
4
5+
Seleccione el año de finalización:
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Hungría
Great Plain and North
Hajdú-Bihar
Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras, Hungría
Hajduboeszoermeny
35
Eliminar
35 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Por valoración
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
2
1
53 m²
€ 102,787
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
2
1
55 m²
€ 75,468
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
95 m²
€ 139,304
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
80 m²
€ 71,681
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
101 m²
€ 189,075
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
60 m²
€ 74,386
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
4
1
110 m²
€ 129,837
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
110 m²
€ 70,058
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
4
2
232 m²
€ 243,173
Apartamento 1 habitación
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
1
1
41 m²
€ 67,623
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
76 m²
€ 99,812
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
2
1
49 m²
€ 80,877
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
4
2
87 m²
€ 202,870
Casa 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
2
1
70 m²
€ 62,213
Casa 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
2
1
62 m²
€ 87,910
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
4
1
90 m²
€ 175,821
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
96 m²
€ 107,927
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
66 m²
€ 78,443
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
101 m²
€ 97,107
Casa 1 habitación
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
1
28 m²
€ 7,547
Casa 1 habitación
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
1
1
60 m²
€ 42,197
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
60 m²
€ 121,722
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
106 m²
€ 226,944
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
3
1
120 m²
€ 148,501
Casa 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
2
1
70 m²
€ 58,156
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
4
1
120 m²
€ 113,607
Casa 6 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
6
2
240 m²
€ 311,067
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
4
2
150 m²
€ 113,337
Casa 5 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
5
2
124 m²
€ 200,165
Casa 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
2
1
60 m²
€ 47,336
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
Parámetros de las propiedades en Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras, Hungría
con vistas a las montañas
con vista al mar
baratos
de lujo
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa