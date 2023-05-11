Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungría
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras
  6. Hajduboeszoermeny

Propiedades residenciales en venta en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría

35 propiedades total found
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 53 m²
€ 102,787
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 55 m²
€ 75,468
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 95 m²
€ 139,304
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 80 m²
€ 71,681
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 101 m²
€ 189,075
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 74,386
Casa 4 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 110 m²
€ 129,837
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 110 m²
€ 70,058
Casa 4 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 232 m²
€ 243,173
Apartamento 1 habitación en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 41 m²
€ 67,623
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 76 m²
€ 99,812
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 49 m²
€ 80,877
Casa 4 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 87 m²
€ 202,870
Casa 2 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 70 m²
€ 62,213
Casa 2 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 62 m²
€ 87,910
Casa 4 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 90 m²
€ 175,821
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 96 m²
€ 107,927
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 66 m²
€ 78,443
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 101 m²
€ 97,107
Casa 1 habitación en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Área 28 m²
€ 7,547
Casa 1 habitación en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 42,197
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 121,722
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 106 m²
€ 226,944
Casa 3 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 120 m²
€ 148,501
Casa 2 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 70 m²
€ 58,156
Casa 4 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 120 m²
€ 113,607
Casa 6 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 240 m²
€ 311,067
Casa 4 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 150 m²
€ 113,337
Casa 5 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 124 m²
€ 200,165
Casa 2 habitaciones en Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 47,336
