Hungría
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en Hungría
Casas nuevas en Hungría
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en Hungría
2
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores en Hungría
Residencial
Apartamento en Hungría
Casa en Hungría
Villa
Casa de campo
Parcelas en Hungría
Luxury Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en Hungría
Oficina
De inversiones
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración en Hungría
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Apartamento
Ático
Casa
Castillo
Casa grande
Casa de campo
Villa
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Dormitorios:
1
2
3
4
5+
Número de cuartos de baño:
1
2
3
4
5+
Seleccione el año de finalización:
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Hungría
Hungría Central
Pest megye
Gödöllő Regional Unit
Goedoello
Houses
Casas en Venta en Goedoello, Hungría
Casa
Eliminar
60 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Casa 5 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
130 m²
€ 179,217
Casa 4 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
107 m²
€ 254,114
Casa 4 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
126 m²
€ 264,814
Casa 6 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
167 m²
€ 211,316
Casa 4 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
154 m²
€ 345,060
Casa 4 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
105 m²
€ 334,093
Casa 4 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
108 m²
€ 258,127
Casa 2 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
108 m²
€ 133,477
Casa 5 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
135 m²
€ 120,370
Casa 6 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
185 m²
€ 339,443
Casa 5 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
172 m²
€ 347,709
Casa 2 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
60 m²
€ 208,641
Casa 4 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
87 m²
€ 199,279
Casa 3 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
110 m²
€ 173,868
Casa 6 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
4 bath
270 m²
€ 508,229
Casa 3 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
77 m²
€ 141,769
Casa 6 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
316 m²
€ 666,047
Casa 8 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
8 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
300 m²
€ 399,896
Casa 3 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 101,378
Casa 3 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
72 m²
€ 66,070
On this 1151sqm lot you can find the main house which is 72sqm house and a smaller estateb w…
Casa 5 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
400 m²
€ 682,096
Casa 7 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
190 m²
€ 237,797
Casa 5 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
228 m²
€ 307,345
Casa 3 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
89 m²
€ 181,625
Casa 8 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
8 Número de habitaciones
450 m²
€ 534,977
Casa 3 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
72 m²
€ 141,502
Casa 6 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
148 m²
€ 267,462
Casa 4 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
74 m²
€ 186,975
Casa 6 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
4 bath
270 m²
€ 529,628
Casa 6 habitaciones
Goedoello, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
254 m²
€ 374,484
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa