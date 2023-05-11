Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungría
  3. Hungría Central
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras
  6. Fot
  7. Houses

Casas en Venta en Fot, Hungría

Casa Archivar
Eliminar
64 propiedades total found
Casa 5 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 153 m²
€ 215,107
Casa 3 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 45 m²
€ 107,661
Casa 10 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 10 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 10
Nº de cuartos de baño 4
Área 318 m²
€ 215,107
Casa 6 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 153 m²
€ 233,953
Casa 8 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 8 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 8
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 360 m²
€ 589,593
Casa 7 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 7
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 150 m²
€ 198,954
Casa 4 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 48 m²
€ 80,739
Casa 7 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 7
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 169 m²
€ 226,145
Casa 6 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 120 m²
€ 188,185
Casa 8 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 8 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 8
Área 88 m²
€ 228,838
Casa 5 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 115 m²
€ 226,118
Casa 2 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 91 m²
€ 115,496
Casa 5 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 150 m²
€ 322,796
Casa 1 habitación en Fot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 35 m²
€ 88,843
Casa 6 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 143 m²
€ 208,646
Casa 4 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 140 m²
€ 148,071
Casa 6 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 194 m²
€ 414,331
Casa 10 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 10 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 10
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 588 m²
€ 1,074,190
Casa 1 habitación en Fot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 50 m²
€ 113,880
Casa 3 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 73 m²
€ 204,069
Casa 3 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 110 m²
€ 363,179
Casa 4 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 154 m²
€ 215,107
Casa 5 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 130 m²
€ 107,419
Casa 4 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 64 m²
€ 83,431
Casa 4 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 97 m²
€ 107,661
Casa 4 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 85 m²
€ 217,799
Casa 4 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 136 m²
€ 366,140
Casa 4 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 136 m²
€ 366,140
Casa 1 habitación en Fot, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 33 m²
€ 59,229
Casa 5 habitaciones en Fot, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 200 m²
€ 390,370
Realting.com
Ir