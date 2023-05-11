Hungría
Realting.com
Hungría
Hungría Central
Pest megye
Dunakeszi jaras
Fot
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Fot, Hungría
83 propiedades total found
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
5
1
153 m²
€ 215,107
Casa 3 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
3
1
45 m²
€ 107,661
Casa 10 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
10
4
318 m²
€ 215,107
Casa 6 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
6
2
153 m²
€ 233,953
Casa 8 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
8
3
360 m²
€ 589,593
Casa 7 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
7
3
150 m²
€ 198,954
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
4
1
48 m²
€ 80,739
Casa 7 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
7
1
169 m²
€ 226,145
Casa 6 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
6
2
120 m²
€ 188,185
Casa 8 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
8
88 m²
€ 228,838
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
5
1
115 m²
€ 226,118
Casa 2 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
2
1
91 m²
€ 115,496
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
5
2
150 m²
€ 322,796
Casa 1 habitación
Fot, Hungría
1
1
35 m²
€ 88,843
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
4
1
65 m²
€ 150,737
Casa 6 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
6
2
143 m²
€ 208,646
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
3
1
54 m²
€ 145,379
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
2
1
51 m²
€ 137,303
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
3
1
73 m²
€ 176,340
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
4
1
140 m²
€ 148,071
Casa 6 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
6
2
194 m²
€ 414,331
Casa 10 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
10
3
588 m²
€ 1,074,190
Casa 1 habitación
Fot, Hungría
1
1
50 m²
€ 113,880
Casa 3 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
3
1
73 m²
€ 204,069
Casa 3 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
3
1
110 m²
€ 363,179
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
4
2
154 m²
€ 215,107
Casa 5 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
5
2
130 m²
€ 107,419
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
4
1
64 m²
€ 83,431
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
4
2
97 m²
€ 107,661
Casa 4 habitaciones
Fot, Hungría
4
1
85 m²
€ 217,799
