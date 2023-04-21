Hungría
Realting.com
Hungría
Hungría Central
Pest megye
Cegledi jaras
Apartamentos
Apartamentos en venta en Cegledi jaras, Hungría
Cegled
47
Albertirsa
3
Apartamento
Eliminar
51 propiedad total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
59 m²
€ 100,663
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Albertirsa, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
57 m²
€ 44,887
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
55 m²
€ 77,025
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
57 m²
€ 92,695
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
43 m²
€ 84,993
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
59 m²
€ 105,975
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
62 m²
€ 87,649
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
52 m²
€ 83,665
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
55 m²
€ 70,385
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
51 m²
€ 76,759
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
112 m²
€ 131,473
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 121,912
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
64 m²
€ 108,631
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
54 m²
€ 62,417
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
52 m²
€ 77,025
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
50 m²
€ 82,071
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
45 m²
€ 73,041
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
63 m²
€ 116,865
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
66 m²
€ 120,849
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
65 m²
€ 120,849
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
86 m²
€ 156,174
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
86 m²
€ 156,174
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
86 m²
€ 158,830
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
86 m²
€ 156,174
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
55 m²
€ 87,383
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
51 m²
€ 86,321
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 119,521
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 172,615
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 143,399
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
54 m²
€ 71,049
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
