Hungría
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en Hungría
Casas nuevas en Hungría
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en Hungría
2
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores en Hungría
Residencial
Apartamento en Hungría
Casa en Hungría
Villa
Casa de campo
Parcelas en Hungría
Luxury Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en Hungría
Oficina
De inversiones
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración en Hungría
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Apartamento
Ático
Casa
Castillo
Casa grande
Casa de campo
Villa
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Dormitorios:
1
2
3
4
5+
Número de cuartos de baño:
1
2
3
4
5+
Seleccione el año de finalización:
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Hungría
Hungría Central
Pest megye
Cegledi jaras
Cegled
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Cegled, Hungría
Eliminar
108 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
87 m²
€ 129,732
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
62 m²
€ 82,922
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
83 m²
€ 133,477
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
75 m²
€ 39,856
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
151 m²
€ 112,345
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
111 m²
€ 104,321
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
62 m²
€ 88,271
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
66 m²
€ 25,411
Casa 5 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
138 m²
€ 106,728
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
78 m²
€ 77,304
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
52 m²
€ 84,259
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
93 m²
€ 120,370
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
55 m²
€ 70,885
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
51 m²
€ 77,304
Casa 5 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
118 m²
€ 283,511
Casa 4 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
139 m²
€ 441,089
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
112 m²
€ 132,407
Casa 7 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
300 m²
€ 521,603
Casa 5 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
135 m²
€ 76,234
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 122,777
Casa 6 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
200 m²
€ 184,567
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
81 m²
€ 85,329
Casa 4 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
81 m²
€ 93,354
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
58 m²
€ 26,481
Casa 6 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
292 m²
€ 197,674
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
64 m²
€ 109,403
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
54 m²
€ 65,535
Casa 3 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
86 m²
€ 128,127
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
52 m²
€ 77,572
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Cegled, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
50 m²
€ 88,004
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
3
4
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa