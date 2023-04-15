Hungría
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en Hungría
Casas nuevas en Hungría
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en Hungría
2
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores en Hungría
Residencial
Apartamento en Hungría
Casa en Hungría
Villa
Casa de campo
Parcelas en Hungría
Luxury Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en Hungría
Oficina
De inversiones
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración en Hungría
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Apartamento
Ático
Casa
Castillo
Casa grande
Casa de campo
Villa
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Dormitorios:
1
2
3
4
5+
Número de cuartos de baño:
1
2
3
4
5+
Seleccione el año de finalización:
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Hungría
Hungría Central
Pest megye
Budakeszi jaras
Biatorbagy
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Biatorbagy, Hungría
Eliminar
53 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Casa 1 habitación
Biatorbagy, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
30 m²
€ 60,698
Casa 2 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
100 m²
€ 210,722
Casa 5 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
90 m²
€ 156,385
Apartamento 1 habitación
Biatorbagy, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
30 m²
€ 66,265
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
99 m²
€ 251,779
Casa 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
65 m²
€ 62,289
Casa 10 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
10 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
187 m²
€ 343,251
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
137 m²
€ 105,758
Casa 6 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
78 m²
€ 84,819
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
51 m²
€ 52,747
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
70 m²
€ 105,758
Casa 7 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
117 m²
€ 238,288
Casa 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
156 m²
€ 331,324
Ofrecemos a la venta en una de las calles más bellas de Pusztazámor, una casa familiar recie…
Casa 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
125 m²
€ 394,938
Casa 5 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
169 m²
€ 265,032
Casa 5 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
285 m²
€ 925,055
Casa 3 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
63 m²
€ 52,747
Casa 2 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
66 m²
€ 105,758
Casa 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
120 m²
€ 119,276
Casa 3 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
75 m²
€ 91,445
Casa 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
80 m²
€ 195,878
Casa 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
80 m²
€ 139,156
Casa 2 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
77 m²
€ 62,289
Casa 2 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
44 m²
€ 185,276
Casa 4 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
95 m²
€ 95,156
Casa 2 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
38 m²
€ 43,735
A 38 square meter small house on a 1085 plot of land awaits its new owner in the increasingl…
Casa 1 habitación
Biatorbagy, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
40 m²
€ 51,686
A nice and insulated, lightweight weekend house in average condition awaits its new owner in…
Casa 5 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
480 m²
€ 588,431
Casa 2 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
40 m²
€ 55,530
Casa 6 habitaciones
Biatorbagy, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
140 m²
€ 209,396
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa