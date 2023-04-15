Hungría
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en Hungría
Casas nuevas en Hungría
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en Hungría
2
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores en Hungría
Residencial
Apartamento en Hungría
Casa en Hungría
Villa
Casa de campo
Parcelas en Hungría
Luxury Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en Hungría
Oficina
De inversiones
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en Hungría
Find an Agent en Hungría
Agencias inmobiliarias en Hungría
Agents en Hungría
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración en Hungría
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Apartamento
Ático
Casa
Castillo
Casa grande
Casa de campo
Villa
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Dormitorios:
1
2
3
4
5+
Número de cuartos de baño:
1
2
3
4
5+
Seleccione el año de finalización:
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Hungría
Transdanubia
Somogy
Fonyodi jaras
Balatonlelle
Apartamentos
Apartamentos en venta en Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento
Eliminar
33 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
30 m²
€ 142,867
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
104 m²
€ 331,059
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
58 m²
€ 127,228
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
104 m²
€ 331,059
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
50 m²
€ 172,023
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
59 m²
€ 198,529
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
55 m²
€ 190,577
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
68 m²
€ 235,107
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
92 m²
€ 280,697
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
64 m²
€ 220,264
Apartamento 1 habitación
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
43 m²
€ 151,084
Apartamento 1 habitación
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
47 m²
€ 172,288
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
60 m²
€ 262,408
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
75 m²
€ 97,807
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
60 m²
€ 145,517
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
51 m²
€ 131,204
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
41 m²
€ 238,288
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
70 m²
€ 323,372
In Lelle Resort I offer for sale on the ground floor, a 3-room apartment. Construction was c…
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
54 m²
1 Piso
€ 187,631
For sale on the waterfront of Balatonlelle, in BL YACHTCLUB -, a 54 nm - panoramic, 1 upstai…
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
33 m²
1 Piso
€ 88,076
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
68 m²
€ 104,221
Now you can buy your Balatonlelle home at a INTRODUCTORY PRICE next to Szent István tér, in …
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
54 m²
€ 90,842
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
77 m²
€ 127,831
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
107 m²
€ 146,052
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 3 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 bath
93 m²
€ 131,362
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
104 m²
€ 136,164
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 2 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 bath
91 m²
€ 158,199
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
69 m²
€ 102,936
Áron presentando ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en Saint István tér nearning, desd…
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
86 m²
€ 120,909
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath
68 m²
€ 103,394
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa