Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungría
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Fonyodi jaras
  6. Balatonlelle
  7. Apartamentos

Apartamentos en venta en Balatonlelle, Hungría

Apartamento Archivar
Eliminar
33 propiedades total found
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 30 m²
€ 142,867
Apartamento 4 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 104 m²
€ 331,059
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 58 m²
€ 127,228
Apartamento 4 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 104 m²
€ 331,059
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 50 m²
€ 172,023
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 59 m²
€ 198,529
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 55 m²
€ 190,577
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 68 m²
€ 235,107
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 92 m²
€ 280,697
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 64 m²
€ 220,264
Apartamento 1 habitaciónen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 43 m²
€ 151,084
Apartamento 1 habitaciónen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 47 m²
€ 172,288
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 60 m²
€ 262,408
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 75 m²
€ 97,807
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 60 m²
€ 145,517
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 51 m²
€ 131,204
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 41 m²
€ 238,288
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 70 m²
€ 323,372
In Lelle Resort I offer for sale on the ground floor, a 3-room apartment. Construction was c…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 54 m² 1 Piso
€ 187,631
For sale on the waterfront of Balatonlelle, in BL YACHTCLUB -, a 54 nm - panoramic, 1 upstai…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 33 m² 1 Piso
€ 88,076
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 68 m²
€ 104,221
Now you can buy your Balatonlelle home at a INTRODUCTORY PRICE next to Szent István tér, in …
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 54 m²
€ 90,842
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 77 m²
€ 127,831
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 107 m²
€ 146,052
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 3 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 3 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
3 bath 93 m²
€ 131,362
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 104 m²
€ 136,164
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 2 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 2 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
2 bath 91 m²
€ 158,199
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 69 m²
€ 102,936
Áron presentando ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en Saint István tér nearning, desd…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 86 m²
€ 120,909
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Balatonlelle, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Balatonlelle, Hungría
1 bath 68 m²
€ 103,394
Ahora puede comprar su casa Balatonlelle en un PRECIO INTRODUCTORIO junto a Szent István tér…
Realting.com
Ir