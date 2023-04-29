Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Realting.com
Grecia
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Apartamentos
Apartamentos en la montaña en venta en Salónica, Grecia
27 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Por valoración
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Mesimeri, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
4/1 Piso
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
2/2 Piso
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 295,000
Περιοχή: Περαία
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Mesimeri, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Apartamento 6 habitaciones
Melissochori, Grecia
6 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 3
€ 265,000
Se vende casita de 190 metros cuadrados en los suburbios de Salónica .La casita tiene 3 nive…
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Kardia, Grecia
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
Número de plantas 2
€ 280,000
For sale apartment of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Flogita, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 135,000
En venta Apartamento de 77 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El apartamento está situado en el…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 290,000
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
5/1 Piso
Precio en demanda
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
6/1 Piso
Precio en demanda
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Agia Triada, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 130,000
En venta Apartamento de 75 metros cuadrados en las afueras de Salónica. El apartamento está …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Nea Raidestos, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
1/1 Piso
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 80,000
En venta Apartamento de 100 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El apartamento está situado en e…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 1 habitación
oikismos kato galene, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
Número de plantas 1
€ 48,000
En venta Apartamento de 23 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El apartamento está situado en la…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
4/1 Piso
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
4/1 Piso
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Makrigialos, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 127,000
En venta Apartamento de 118 metros cuadrados en la costa olímpica. El apartamento está situa…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
6/1 Piso
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Agia Paraskevi, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
Número de plantas 1
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on t…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kerasia, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 85,000
En venta Apartamento de 95 metros cuadrados en las afueras de Salónica. El apartamento está …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kardia, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
1/1 Piso
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kardia, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
