Apartamentos en la montaña en venta en Salónica, Grecia

27 propiedades total found
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Mesimeri, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Mesimeri, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 4/1 Piso
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 2/2 Piso
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Neoi Epivates, Grecia
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
5 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Neoi Epivates, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 295,000
Περιοχή: Περαία
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Mesimeri, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Mesimeri, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Apartamento 6 habitaciones en Melissochori, Grecia
Apartamento 6 habitaciones
Melissochori, Grecia
6 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 3
€ 265,000
Se vende casita de 190 metros cuadrados en los suburbios de Salónica .La casita tiene 3 nive…
Apartamento 5 habitaciones en Kardia, Grecia
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Kardia, Grecia
6 Número de habitaciones 2 bath Número de plantas 2
€ 280,000
For sale apartment of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Flogita, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Flogita, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 135,000
En venta Apartamento de 77 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El apartamento está situado en el…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 290,000
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 5/1 Piso
Precio en demanda
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 6/1 Piso
Precio en demanda
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Agia Triada, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Agia Triada, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 130,000
En venta Apartamento de 75 metros cuadrados en las afueras de Salónica. El apartamento está …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Nea Raidestos, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Nea Raidestos, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 1/1 Piso
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 80,000
En venta Apartamento de 100 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El apartamento está situado en e…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Neoi Epivates, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 1 habitación en oikismos kato galene, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitación
oikismos kato galene, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath Número de plantas 1
€ 48,000
En venta Apartamento de 23 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El apartamento está situado en la…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 4/1 Piso
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 4/1 Piso
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Makrigialos, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Makrigialos, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 127,000
En venta Apartamento de 118 metros cuadrados en la costa olímpica. El apartamento está situa…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 6/1 Piso
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Agia Paraskevi, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Agia Paraskevi, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath Número de plantas 1
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on t…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Nea Kerasia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kerasia, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 85,000
En venta Apartamento de 95 metros cuadrados en las afueras de Salónica. El apartamento está …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kardia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kardia, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 1/1 Piso
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kardia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kardia, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…

