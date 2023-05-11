Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Apartamentos del mar en venta en Peloponnese Region, Grecia

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
28
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
19
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Corinth
9
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
8
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
8
Municipality of Sikyona
5
42 propiedades total found
Apartamento 1 habitación en Gefyra, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitación
Gefyra, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 980,000
Se vende apartamento de 600 metros cuadrados en el este del Peloponeso . El apartamento está…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en bochaiko, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
bochaiko, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Piso 1/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Kineta, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kineta, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Número de plantas 2
€ 2,300,000
Se vende villa de 2 plantas de 215 metros cuadrados en el este del Peloponeso . Una magnífic…
Apartamento 1 habitación en Loutraki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitación
Loutraki, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Loutraki, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Loutraki, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 3/1
€ 205,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en kallithea, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
kallithea, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 195,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Loutraki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Loutraki, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 110,000
En venta Apartamento de 50 metros cuadrados en Loutraki. El apartamento está situado en la p…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Astros Beach, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Astros Beach, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Raches, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Raches, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 2/1
€ 94,000
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Assos, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Assos, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 2/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Kato Assos, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kato Assos, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 137,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Pisia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Pisia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 3/1
€ 50,000
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en nerantza, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
nerantza, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Piso 1/1
€ 210,000
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Pisia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Pisia, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Piso 1/1
€ 350,000
En venta Apartamento de 170 metros cuadrados en Loutraki. El apartamento está situado en el …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Laliotis, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Laliotis, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Número de plantas 1
€ 86,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Pisia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Pisia, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 3/1
€ 215,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
Apartamento 1 habitación en kallithea, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitación
kallithea, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 2/1
€ 56,000
For sale apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Agii Theodori, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Agii Theodori, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 128,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Agii Theodori, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Agii Theodori, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Laliotis, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Laliotis, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 146,000
Se vende un apartamento de 58 metros cuadrados. en el este del Peloponeso. El apartamento es…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Paralia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Paralia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 2/1
€ 156,900
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kato Assos, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kato Assos, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kato Assos, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kato Assos, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en sykia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
sykia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 4/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Paralia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Paralia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 7 habitaciones en kamari, Grecia
Apartamento 7 habitaciones
kamari, Grecia
Habitaciones 10
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Número de plantas 1
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 255 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en mertikaiika, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
mertikaiika, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 5/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Kariotika, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kariotika, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 5/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Lykoporia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Lykoporia, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
€ 140,000
En venta Apartamento de 85 metros cuadrados en el este del Peloponeso . El apartamento está …

