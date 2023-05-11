Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Realting.com
Grecia
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Apartamentos
Apartamentos del mar en venta en Peloponnese Region, Grecia
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
28
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
23
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
19
Loutraki
14
Municipality of Corinth
9
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
8
Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
8
Municipality of Sikyona
5
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
5
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
5
Municipality of Nafplio
4
Municipality of Trifylia
4
Municipal Unit of Velos
4
Corinto
3
Municipality of Ermionida
3
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
3
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Sikyona
3
42 propiedades total found
Apartamento 1 habitación
Gefyra, Grecia
1
1
€ 980,000
Se vende apartamento de 600 metros cuadrados en el este del Peloponeso . El apartamento está…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
bochaiko, Grecia
3
1/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kineta, Grecia
3
2
€ 2,300,000
Se vende villa de 2 plantas de 215 metros cuadrados en el este del Peloponeso . Una magnífic…
Apartamento 1 habitación
Loutraki, Grecia
1
1
1/1
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Loutraki, Grecia
2
1
3/1
€ 205,000
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
kallithea, Grecia
4
1
1/1
€ 195,000
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Loutraki, Grecia
2
1
1
€ 110,000
En venta Apartamento de 50 metros cuadrados en Loutraki. El apartamento está situado en la p…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Astros Beach, Grecia
2
1
1/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Raches, Grecia
2
1
2/1
€ 94,000
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Assos, Grecia
3
1
2/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kato Assos, Grecia
4
1
1/1
€ 137,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Pisia, Grecia
3
1
3/1
€ 50,000
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
nerantza, Grecia
4
2
1/1
€ 210,000
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Pisia, Grecia
4
2
1/1
€ 350,000
En venta Apartamento de 170 metros cuadrados en Loutraki. El apartamento está situado en el …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Laliotis, Grecia
3
1
1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Grecia
3
2
1
€ 86,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Pisia, Grecia
4
1
3/1
€ 215,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
Apartamento 1 habitación
kallithea, Grecia
1
1
2/1
€ 56,000
For sale apartment of 32 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Agii Theodori, Grecia
3
1
1/1
€ 128,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Agii Theodori, Grecia
3
1
1/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Laliotis, Grecia
2
1
1
€ 146,000
Se vende un apartamento de 58 metros cuadrados. en el este del Peloponeso. El apartamento es…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Paralia, Grecia
3
1
2/1
€ 156,900
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kato Assos, Grecia
3
1
1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kato Assos, Grecia
3
1
1/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
sykia, Grecia
3
1
4/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Paralia, Grecia
3
1
1
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 7 habitaciones
kamari, Grecia
10
3
1
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 255 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
mertikaiika, Grecia
3
1
5/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kariotika, Grecia
4
1
5/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Lykoporia, Grecia
4
1
1/1
€ 140,000
En venta Apartamento de 85 metros cuadrados en el este del Peloponeso . El apartamento está …
