Apartamentos en venta en Central Macedonia, Grecia

Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio
Casas nuevas
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores
Residencial
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartamento
Ático
Piso independiente
Apartamentos multinivel
Estudio
Casa
Villa
Castillo
Casa de campo
Casa grande
Adosado
Chalet
Dúplex
Bungalow
Parcelas
Luxury Properties
Bienes inmuebles de propietarios
Find an Agent
Agencias inmobiliarias
Agents
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales
Restaurante, cafetería
Tienda
Hotel
Oficina
Producción
Edificio rentable
De inversiones
Almacén
negocio listo
Otro
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties
Bienes inmuebles de propietarios
Find an Agent
Agencias inmobiliarias
Agents
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Analítica
Vuelos y hoteles
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Realting.com utiliza cookies que ayudan a mejorar el funcionamiento del sitio.
Más información
Sí, estoy de acuerdo
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tipo de propiedad:
Apartamento
Estudio
Apartamentos multinivel
Ático
Casa
Castillo
Bungalow
Chalet
Casa grande
Casa de campo
Villa
Adosado
Dúplex
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Dormitorios:
1
2
3
4
5+
Número de cuartos de baño:
1
2
3
4
5+
Seleccione el año de finalización:
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Residencial
Grecia
Central Macedonia
Apartamentos
Apartamentos en venta en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
707
Salónica
454
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
240
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
130
The Municipality of Sithonia
116
Nikiti
100
Pylaia Municipal Unit
82
Katerini
59
Kassandria
44
Peraia
44
The municipality Nea Propontida
39
Panorama Municipal Unit
36
Polygyros
33
Nea Moudania
26
Trilofos
24
Municipio de Aristóteles
20
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
12
Ierissos
11
Neos Marmaras
7
Sykia
4
Mostrar más
Mostrar menos
Apartamento
Eliminar
1 850 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Por valoración
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siviri, Grecia
2
1
66 m²
The apartment is located in Siviri village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. The apa…
€180,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Neos Marmaras, Grecia
1
1
54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
3
1
62 m²
1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
3
1
62 m²
1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
1
1
67 m²
Property Code: HPS4275 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
107 m²
Property Code: HPS4276 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
1
1
88 m²
Property Code: HPS4271 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €248.000 . This 88 sq. …
€248,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
67 m²
Property Code: HPS4272 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
107 m²
Property Code: HPS4273 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
119 m²
Property Code: HPS4269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €338.000 . This 119 sq.…
€338,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
1
1
79 m²
Property Code: HPS4270 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €235.000 . This 79 sq. …
€235,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
2
1
81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad, con furnishings
Kallithea, Grecia
2
1
42 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
3
1
97 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€165,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2
1
40 m²
1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€95,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Kallithea, Grecia
2
1
36 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con aparcamiento, con terraza, con cocina
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Grecia
2
53 m²
7
Complejo residencial – Evosmos, Administration of Macedonia and Thrace, Grecia
€213,700
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Tríada, Grecia
2
1
121 m²
Property Code: HPS4123 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €270.000 . This 121 sq. m. …
€270,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Tríada, Grecia
2
1
121 m²
Property Code: HPS4124 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €285.000 . This 121 sq. m. …
€285,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2
1
45 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad, con pervaya beregovaya liniya first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
4
1
90 m²
6/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€170,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2
1
35 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad, con furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
3
1
60 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Stathmos Mourion, Grecia
3
1
100 m²
€350,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
1
1
66 m²
Property Code: HPS4266 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €185.000 . This 66 sq. …
€185,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
107 m²
Property Code: HPS4267 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €295.000 . This 107 sq.…
€295,000
Recomendar
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
3
...
Tipos de propiedades en Central Macedonia
apartamentos de varios niveles
estudios
1 habitación
2 habitaciones
3 habitaciones
4 habitaciones
Parámetros de las propiedades en Central Macedonia, Grecia
con vista al mar
con la piscina
con vistas a las montañas
con vista al lago
baratos
de lujo
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa
Superlike!
¿Te gusta este anuncio? Pon
superlike
1 superme gusta = 10 me gusta
Confirmar 50 R
Cancelar
Al pulsar el botón "Confirmar" recibirá un cargo de 50 realtings (5 EUR) por la tarifa Superlink de su saldo en el Área Personal
Pagar 5 EUR
Cancelar
Al hacer clic en el botón "Pagar", será redirigido automáticamente a la página de recarga, ya que no tiene suficientes Realtings en su saldo
Superlike!
Ya ha superenlazado este artículo. Para cancelar el superenlace, haga clic en "Cancelar".
Tenga en cuenta que si cancela el superenlace, no se le reembolsarán los realtings.
Eliminar
Dejar en
Al hacer clic en "Anular", cancelará el superenlace sin que se le devuelvan los derechos a su saldo.
Compartir esta recomendación!
¿Por qué recomendar?
Puedes compartir la recomendación en tus redes sociales
Haga clic aquí para copiar la URL
Este artículo está guardado en tus recomendaciones de Realting. Para eliminarlo de sus recomendaciones, haga clic en el siguiente enlace.
Eliminar de las recomendaciones
Compartir esta recomendación!
Puedes compartir la recomendación en tus redes sociales
Haga clic aquí para copiar la URL