Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residencial
  3. Grecia
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Apartamentos

Apartamentos en venta en Central Macedonia, Grecia

Municipality of Thessaloniki
707
Salónica
454
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
240
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
130
The Municipality of Sithonia
116
Nikiti
100
Pylaia Municipal Unit
82
Katerini
59
Mostrar más
Apartamento Archivar
Eliminar
1 850 propiedades total found
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Siviri, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siviri, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 66 m²
The apartment is located in Siviri village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. The apa…
€180,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Neos Marmaras, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Neos Marmaras, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 62 m²
Número de plantas 1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 62 m²
Número de plantas 1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4275 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4276 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4271 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €248.000 . This 88 sq. …
€248,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4272 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4273 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 119 m²
Property Code: HPS4269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €338.000 . This 119 sq.…
€338,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 79 m²
Property Code: HPS4270 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €235.000 . This 79 sq. …
€235,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad, con furnishings en Kallithea, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad, con furnishings
Kallithea, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 42 m²
Piso 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 97 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€165,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 40 m²
Número de plantas 1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€95,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Kallithea, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Kallithea, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 36 m²
Piso 3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con aparcamiento, con terraza, con cocina en Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con aparcamiento, con terraza, con cocina
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Área 53 m²
Número de plantas 7
Complejo residencial – Evosmos, Administration of Macedonia and Thrace, Grecia
€213,700
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Tríada, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Tríada, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 121 m²
Property Code: HPS4123 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €270.000 . This 121 sq. m. …
€270,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Tríada, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Tríada, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 121 m²
Property Code: HPS4124 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €285.000 . This 121 sq. m. …
€285,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 45 m²
Piso 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad, con pervaya beregovaya liniya first coastline en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad, con pervaya beregovaya liniya first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 90 m²
Piso 6/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€170,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 35 m²
Piso 2/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad, con furnishings en Neoi Epivates, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad, con furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor en Stathmos Mourion, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Stathmos Mourion, Grecia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
€350,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 66 m²
Property Code: HPS4266 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €185.000 . This 66 sq. …
€185,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4267 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €295.000 . This 107 sq.…
€295,000

Tipos de propiedades en Central Macedonia

apartamentos de varios niveles
estudios
1 habitación
2 habitaciones
3 habitaciones
4 habitaciones

Parámetros de las propiedades en Central Macedonia, Grecia

con vista al mar
con la piscina
con vistas a las montañas
con vista al lago
baratos
de lujo
Realting.com
Ir

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Plattform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 voto
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir