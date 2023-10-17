Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residencial
  3. Grecia
  4. Central Macedonia

Propiedades residenciales en venta en Central Macedonia, Grecia

Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
277
Nikiti
266
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
254
Katerini
181
Polygyros
158
Kassandria
147
The municipality Nea Propontida
139
Trilofos
119
Mostrar más
5 078 propiedades total found
Casa de campo 4 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con amueblado en Olivos Moudania, Grecia
Casa de campo 4 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con amueblado
Olivos Moudania, Grecia
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 4
Área 163 m²
Número de plantas 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entrantes Meer mit wundersch…
€249,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Siviri, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siviri, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 66 m²
The apartment is located in Siviri village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. The apa…
€180,000
Casa 3 habitaciones en Nikiti, Grecia
Casa 3 habitaciones
Nikiti, Grecia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 100 m²
Número de plantas 1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Neos Marmaras, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Neos Marmaras, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
Casa 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Casa 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 5
Área 206 m²
Número de plantas 4
€320,000
Casa 4 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con la piscina, con vistas a las montañas en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Casa 4 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con la piscina, con vistas a las montañas
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 5
Área 450 m²
€1,05M
Casa 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con balcón, con airea acondicionado en Polychrono, Grecia
Casa 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con balcón, con airea acondicionado
Polychrono, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Área 114 m²
Piso 1
€455,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 100 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 62 m²
Número de plantas 1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 62 m²
Número de plantas 1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4275 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4276 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
Casa 2 habitaciones en Pikrolimni, Grecia
Casa 2 habitaciones
Pikrolimni, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4274 - House FOR SALE in Gallikos Panteleimonas for €100.000 . This 130 sq…
€100,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4271 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €248.000 . This 88 sq. …
€248,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4272 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4273 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 119 m²
Property Code: HPS4269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €338.000 . This 119 sq.…
€338,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 79 m²
Property Code: HPS4270 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €235.000 . This 79 sq. …
€235,000
Casa 3 habitaciones en Pefkochori, Grecia
Casa 3 habitaciones
Pefkochori, Grecia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 134 m²
Μaisonette is located in a popular Pefkohori village only 140 meters to the beach. The mario…
€265,000
Casa 2 habitaciones en Psakoudia, Grecia
Casa 2 habitaciones
Psakoudia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 80 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Psakoudia village 1700 meters from the great san…
€175,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
Adosado 3 habitaciones con furnishings en Skala Fourkas, Grecia
Adosado 3 habitaciones con furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 90 m²
Número de plantas 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones con la piscina, con vistas a las montañas, con furnishings en Kardia, Grecia
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones con la piscina, con vistas a las montañas, con furnishings
Kardia, Grecia
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 450 m²
Número de plantas 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Adosado 3 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Adosado 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 206 m²
Número de plantas 4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
Casa 2 habitaciones en Nea Plagia, Grecia
Casa 2 habitaciones
Nea Plagia, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 70 m²
Número de plantas 1
The maisonette is located in Nea Plagia only 25 meters from the nice wide sandy beach in the…
€170,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad, con furnishings en Kallithea, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad, con furnishings
Kallithea, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 42 m²
Piso 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 97 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€165,000

Tipos de propiedades en Central Macedonia

apartamentos
casas independientes

Parámetros de las propiedades en Central Macedonia, Grecia

con vista al mar
con la piscina
con vistas a las montañas
con vista al lago
baratos
de lujo
Realting.com
Ir

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Plattform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 voto
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir