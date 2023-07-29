Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Residencial
Chipre
Limassol District
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Limassol District, Chipre
Limassol
698
Municipio de Germasogeia
242
Limassol Municipality
170
Comunidad St. Tychon
161
Municipio de Agios Athanasios
85
Municipio de Means Neighborhood
52
Yermasoyia
37
Comunidad Mouttayakas
24
Comunidad de la iglesia
23
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
15
Apesia
11
Comunidad armenio-rusa
7
SOUNI-ZANAKIA
6
Trachoni
6
koinoteta mones lemesou
5
Ypsonas
5
Tserkezoi Municipality
3
1 555 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Por valoración
Casa grande 4 habitaciones
Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
4
4
551 m²
2
€ 1,200,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
2
2
127 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 693,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
4
4
147 m²
Located in the highly coveted neighborhood of Agia Zoni in the bustling city of Limassol, a …
€ 692,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
2
2
94 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 523,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
2
2
98 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 472,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
2
2
97 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 327,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Limassol, Chipre
1
1
64 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 267,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Limassol, Chipre
1
1
66 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 235,000
Recomendar
Casa 3 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
4
191 m²
€ 860,400
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
4
146 m²
3/5
€ 498,780
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
4
144 m²
5/5
€ 650,250
Recomendar
Villa Villa de 6 habitaciones
Akrotiri, Chipre
6
4
500 m²
2
€ 979,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
4
2
5/4
For sale under construction apartment of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 650,250
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
4
2
3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 498,780
Recomendar
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
4
2
1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
Recomendar
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Akrotiri, Chipre
4
1
45 m²
1
€ 139,500
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
3
113 m²
1/1
€ 374,000
Recomendar
Casa 4 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
5
275 m²
€ 1,850,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
3
125 m²
2/5
€ 975,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
3
2
186 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 1,081,500
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
2
2
112 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 462,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
2
1
116 m²
Welcome to an extraordinary new landmark project in the heart of Limassol, designed to meet …
€ 480,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
2
1
99 m²
Welcome to this stunning 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the desirable Papas area of Limassol…
€ 450,000
Recomendar
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones
Comunidad St. Tychon, Chipre
4
5
705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€ 15,000,000
Recomendar
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones
Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
4
3
408 m²
The exquisite 4-bedroom villa is nestled in the prestigious Germasogeia area in Limassol, wh…
€ 1,800,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
3
2
2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€ 975,000
Recomendar
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones
Comunidad St. Tychon, Chipre
5
3
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
2
1
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€ 252,450
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
3
2
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 113 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 374,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
3
4
238 m²
Welcome to this luxurious penthouse located in a prestigious gated complex in Mesa Geitonia,…
€ 800,000
Recomendar
Parámetros de las propiedades en Limassol District, Chipre
apartamentos
casas independientes
Parámetros de las propiedades en Limassol District, Chipre
con vistas a las montañas
con vista al mar
con la piscina
baratos
de lujo
