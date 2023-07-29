Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  Residencial
  Residencial
  Chipre
  Limassol District

Propiedades residenciales en venta en Limassol District, Chipre

Limassol
698
Municipio de Germasogeia
242
Limassol Municipality
170
Comunidad St. Tychon
161
Municipio de Agios Athanasios
85
Municipio de Means Neighborhood
52
Yermasoyia
37
Comunidad Mouttayakas
24
1 555 propiedades total found
Casa grande 4 habitaciones en Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
Casa grande 4 habitaciones
Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 4
Área 551 m²
Número de plantas 2
€ 1,200,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 127 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 693,000
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 4
Área 147 m²
Located in the highly coveted neighborhood of Agia Zoni in the bustling city of Limassol, a …
€ 692,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 94 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 523,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 98 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 472,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 97 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 327,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 64 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 267,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 66 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 235,000
Casa 3 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Casa 3 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Área 191 m²
€ 860,400
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Área 146 m²
Piso 3/5
€ 498,780
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Área 144 m²
Piso 5/5
€ 650,250
Villa Villa de 6 habitaciones en Akrotiri, Chipre
Villa Villa de 6 habitaciones
Akrotiri, Chipre
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 4
Área 500 m²
Piso 2
€ 979,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Piso 5/4
For sale under construction apartment of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 650,250
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Piso 3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 498,780
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones en Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Piso 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Akrotiri, Chipre
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Akrotiri, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 45 m²
Piso 1
€ 139,500
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 3
Área 113 m²
Piso 1/1
€ 374,000
Casa 4 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Casa 4 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 5
Área 275 m²
€ 1,850,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 3
Área 125 m²
Piso 2/5
€ 975,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 186 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 1,081,500
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 112 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 462,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Limassol, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Limassol, Chipre
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 116 m²
Welcome to an extraordinary new landmark project in the heart of Limassol, designed to meet …
€ 480,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipio de Agios Athanasios, Chipre
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 99 m²
Welcome to this stunning 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the desirable Papas area of Limassol…
€ 450,000
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones en Comunidad St. Tychon, Chipre
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones
Comunidad St. Tychon, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 5
Área 705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€ 15,000,000
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones en Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones
Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 408 m²
The exquisite 4-bedroom villa is nestled in the prestigious Germasogeia area in Limassol, wh…
€ 1,800,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipio de Germasogeia, Chipre
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Piso 2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€ 975,000
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones en Comunidad St. Tychon, Chipre
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones
Comunidad St. Tychon, Chipre
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Número de plantas 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Piso 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€ 252,450
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Piso 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 113 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 374,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipio de Means Neighborhood, Chipre
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 4
Área 238 m²
Welcome to this luxurious penthouse located in a prestigious gated complex in Mesa Geitonia,…
€ 800,000

Parámetros de las propiedades en Limassol District, Chipre

apartamentos
casas independientes

Parámetros de las propiedades en Limassol District, Chipre

con vistas a las montañas
con vista al mar
con la piscina
baratos
de lujo
